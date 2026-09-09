The best new yacht debuts at the Cannes Yachting Festival

Toby Hodges takes a look at the best new launches taking place at Cannes Yachting Festival this week

A trio of semi-custom 80ft fast cruisers is set to headline the international Cannes Yachting Festival in September. Not to be overshadowed, the multihull sector will see nine world premieres, ranging from 43-70ft, including three new models from Fountaine-Pajot. Here is our preview of the standout sailing yachts you can see on the water at Cannes.

Swan 80

The first third-generation Swan 80 launched in June this year and is the smallest model in Nautor Swan’s Maxi series, with a hull length of just under 24m that avoids many of the regulatory requirements that apply to larger yachts.

Created by the long-running collaboration of naval architect Germán Frers, exterior stylist Lucio Micheletti and interior designer Misa Poggi, this is a smaller sibling to the Swan 88, 108 and 128. It shares their looks with low-profile coachroof, long uncluttered foredeck, lofty rig and powerful hull sections.

Epoxy resins are used for the foam core construction, and there’s strategic carbon reinforcement. The twin rudders have sacrificial tips, while multiple keel options are offered, including a telescopic lifting configuration to minimise draught in port. Deck layouts and interior accommodation are designed to be as flexible as possible. The boat can therefore be handled by a skeleton crew when passagemaking, yet also works for fully crewed manoeuvres at regattas.

Nautor says the large, full-width saloon can be readily transformed to perform different functions, while one of the guest cabins can be converted into either a media lounge or an additional dining area. In addition, a guest cabin can be configured for crew use, expanding these quarters from accommodating two people to five. The first boat has a spacious owner-forward arrangement that offers a high degree of privacy.

The transverse tender garage opens to create a generous beach platform with easy access to the water. Machinery, meanwhile, is located under the saloon, keeping the associated weight low and central, while maximising volume for living accommodation. Access is via the crew quarters aft.

Hull length: 23.99m / 78ft 8in

Beam: 6.40m / 21ft 0in

Draught: 4.00m / 13ft 1in

Light displacement: 42,600kg / 93,916lb

Price: POA

Website: www.nautorswan.com

ICE80 Blue Water Sport

This high-performance cruiser, designed by Umberto Felci, represents the Italian yard’s first foray into the 80ft sector. The yard has invested heavily in this model, and CEO Marco Malgara says the intention is that it will set a benchmark in this increasingly competitive market.

The Blue Water Sport version, which will be at Cannes and was scheduled for launch as we went to press, is intended as an owner-driven, very fast ocean cruiser. It has a high stability hull form, with a single spade rudder and variable draught telescopic keel, giving a massive 4.7m draught when fully lowered.

For ease of handling, it’s equipped with bow and stern thrusters, a furling boom and a self-tacking jib. Reaching and downwind sails are set from a 2.1m sprit, while a Harken captive mainsheet winch simplifies handling and makes for safer manoeuvres.

This version also has clear separation between the sailing and guest areas on deck. Accommodation is centred around the needs of six guests and two crew, with an owner forward arrangement.

The next two examples in build are both Sport versions, with full carbon construction, a target displacement below 32,000kg and a more open race-oriented cockpit intended for fully-crewed sailing. Nevertheless, this model retains a spacious and comfortable interior.

The ICE80 is also offered in a Platinum version, aimed more squarely at luxury cruising. This has more obvious superyacht style detailing, including a 10mm wooden deck covering and a curved windscreen inspired by classic Riva Aquarama styling.

Hull length: 24.00m / 78ft 8in

Beam: 6.53m / 21ft 5in

Draught: 3.10-4.70m / 10ft 2in-15ft 5in

Displacement: 38,000kg / 83,800lb

Price: €6.9m

Website: www.iceyachts.it

Grand Soleil Plus 80 Long Cruise

The 80ft performance cruiser sector is hot news at the moment. We had an exclusive first sail on this new flagship in May during the Grand Soleil Cup and will run a full showcase on this yacht, Bianca II, in the next issue. Meanwhile, its boat show world premiere will be at Cannes Yachting Festival, alongside a brand new 60LC.

The best of all-Italian design, using the in-demand Matteo Polli’s hull lines with Nauta’s styling and interiors, the 80LC is the largest of Cantiere del Pardo’s ‘Plus’ line of semi-custom models. These are project-managed at a dedicated facility in Fano under Franco Corazza, and the 80LC illustrates this ability for Plus models above 60ft to be heavily customised.

Bespoke requests for this first hull include a telescopic keel, which led to Polli developing twin rudders for the first time ever on a Grand Soleil. It’s also the first with a hybrid system, again an owner request. Equally, the sailing programme is very different, as Bianca II needs to be a luxury and easy-to-use charter vessel one week, yet capable of conversion to a performance yacht for spirited regatta racing with her owner the next.

The raised saloon is naturally the heart of the yacht and, together with the extra long guest cockpit, offers a seriously appealing amount of comfort and views. The 80LC layout can include a fourth guest cabin to maximise charter potential. In both three or four cabin cases, the master is forward, and there is good separation for the crew quarters aft.

LOA: 26.20m / 86ft 0in

LWL: 22.00m / 72ft 2in

Beam: 6.60m / 21ft 8in

Draught (standard): 3.95m / 13ft 0in

Displacement (light): 42,500kg / 93,700lb

Price: From €5.7m fully equipped

Website: www.grandsoleil.net

Dufour 39

Part of a range expansion that now stretches from 32ft to 52ft, construction of the Dufour 39 (hull length 10.77m / 35ft 4in) is in vacuum infusion with an injection-moulded deck.

The saloon is located to port with a large linear galley opposite, while a key selling point is the 6m² forward owner’s cabin, featuring a peninsula bed, ample floor area, and stowage. It’s unusually large for a 35-footer, even by today’s standards, and can be equipped with either an en suite toilet and shower or fitted out instead as a small office.

LOA: 12.00m / 39ft 4in

Hull length: 10.77m / 35ft 4in

Beam: 4.10m / 13ft 5in

Draught: 1.95m / 6ft 4in

Displacement: 8,600kg / 18,960lb

Price: From €195,000

Website: www.dufour-yachts.com

ICE 56

The ICE56 represents a significant step-up from the existing ICE52 and 54 models, while remaining a manageable size to operate without a permanent crew. It offers significantly more beam, longer waterline and more interior volume than the smaller designs, along with plenty of performance potential thanks to light displacement and a large sail area/displacement ratio of almost 30.

Exterior design is derived directly from the new ICE80, again with more glazing than earlier models of similar size, while retaining the big boat’s crisp low-profile coachroof. Practicalities for cruising include a 3m tender garage. Hull No1, which has a carbon deck, is currently in construction and will be at Cannes.

LOA: 18.3m / 60ft 0in

Beam: 5.10m / 16ft 8in

Draught: 2.80m / 9ft 2in

Displacement: 15,500kg / 34,180lb

Price: €1,210,000

Website: www.iceyachts.it

Fountaine-Pajot Range (FP48, FP55, FPY 70S)

The La Rochelle yard continues to push into new territories, both in terms of technology, particularly with solar and propulsion systems, and in the creation of larger boats with more space, volume and comfort than earlier models.

The FP48, for instance, offers two Maestro three-cabin options, plus a Quintet five-cabin/five-heads version, all with provision for crew cabins forward. In addition, it has a deeper draught than is typical at 1.64m (5ft 5in), which should make for better windward performance and easier tacking than many fixed-keel catamarans. FP is also at the forefront of developing hybrid electric propulsion options with its ODSea+ system and, as standard, there’s a 2.3kW solar array seamlessly integrated into the hardtop.

The FP55 is the smallest full flybridge model in the range and has up to six identical double cabins. Alternatively, the Double Maestro version has large identical suites in each hull, plus a double cabin ahead of this and two independent en suite crew cabins right forward. It’s also the yard’s first cruising catamaran with a forward cockpit accessed directly from the saloon. A huge 6.3kW of solar power means you can enjoy air conditioning without running a generator.

The FPY 70S represents a big step towards superyacht territory, with an immense amount of space and comfort. Up to eight layout configurations are possible, with the galley on the bridgedeck or down in one hull. Anything from three to six guest cabins and up to five crew cabins can be specified.

FPY70: LOA 22.0m (72ft 2in) • Beam 10.03m (32ft 11in) • Draught 1.78m (5ft 10in)

FP55: LOA 16.98m (55ft 8in) • Beam 8.80m (28ft 10in) • Draught 1.85m (6ft 1in)

FP48: LOA 14.92m (48ft 11in) • Beam 7.90m (26ft 0in) • Draught 1.64m (5ft 4in)

Website: www.fountaine-pajot.com