Our editors called the Decathlon Tribord Offshore 900 Jacket the best affordable sailing jacket – now it’s even more of a bargain

This Prime Day, our editor's pick for best affordable sailing jacket is on sale. As an already budget option, this further £96 price slash makes it a true steal.

Decathlon has been busy carving out its own space in the sailing gear market, which is good news for those of us working with a tighter budget.

This Prime Day, their Tribord Offshore 900 waterproof jacket is discounted by a whooping £96 in the colour Petrol. If you’ve been eyeing it up or looking for an affordable alternative, this is your chance to snatch one for a fraction of the price.

The Tribord Offshore 900 Jacket – Petrol – Was £259.99, Now £163.99

Our editor Theo recommends this Decathlon jacket as his pick for best affordable sailing jacket. It has 3-layer hydrophobic fabric, plenty of pockets, and excellent performance for the price – even better considering it’s now almost £100 cheaper! View Deal

Our editor Theo Stocker even recommended Tribord Offshore 900 waterproof jacket as his pick for the best sailing jacket when it comes to affordability when he tested kit to find the best waterproof jackets for offshore sailors.

Read what he had to say about it here:

A relative newcomer to the marine clothing market, Decathlon has hit the ground running with their top-end Tribord Ocean 900 outfit. The whole set may be £400 less than the nearest competitor, but these are not some flimsy imitation.

The fabric is slightly lower rated than other products, but not by much.

The weather can be sealed out with a high fleece-lined, elastic-edged collar and a novel face guard that is integral to the body of the jacket – very secure, though it didn’t roll away quite as neatly.

The hood includes volume and side adjustment, a reinforced peak and a drip gutter.

The waterproof jacket closes with two storm flaps over the double-ended zip and another storm flap inside.

It is reinforced over the seat and includes printed reflective patches.

The Velcro tabs for the inner and outer cuffs are joined together via a slot in the outer sleeve, giving a single adjustment for both cuffs; very easy to use, but not quite such a good seal.

The jacket has only chest hand-warmer pockets.

The women’s jacket we tested has a slightly different design with separate cuff closures, and no face guard, but the collar can be snugged in with an adjuster.

The verdict

These offshore waterproofs had an amazingly solid feeling given the low price point and would be well worth a try. The jacket performed well in the water test, although there was a slight leak at the cuffs.

Decathlon has obviously worked hard to incorporate the features of the more established brands into their clothing as well as coming up with some of their own innovative ideas.

