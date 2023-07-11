Prime Day paddle board accessories: the best deals from pumps to paddles

From electric pumps to better quality paddle board paddles, there's plenty of Prime Day paddle board accessories to be found in 2023

If you’ve already got a stand up paddle board or you’re looking at a Prime Day paddle board deal, then you might want to consider what Prime Day paddle board accessories to pick up to make your life on the water – or before you get onto the water – that bit easier.

Most people that are new to paddle boarding will buy a package deal, which includes a board, pump, bag, paddle etc. Often the accessories included, while serviceable for the beginner, can be of a lower quality than the board itself. As such, paddle board paddles and pumps might well be the first things you consider upgrading after you’ve got to grips with the basics.

Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price in the Prime Day sales, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member – if you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Prime Day paddle board accessories US deals

OutdoorMaster 20PSI High Pressure SUP Air Pump The Shark – now $129.99, was $204.99, save 37%

Anyone who has stood on a beach pumping up a paddle board to a high pressure by hand will appreciate just how helpful an electric pump can be. This Shark pump comes up time and again as a top performer, with the rare ability to pump up to 20PSI. It has an auto shut off when it achieves your pre-set pressure, so you can just plug it in an ignore until it’s done its thing. It will need plugging into a 12V DC car connector. View Deal