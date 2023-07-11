Prime Day paddle board accessories: the best deals from pumps to paddles

From electric pumps to better quality paddle board paddles, there's plenty of Prime Day paddle board accessories to be found in 2023
If you’ve already got a stand up paddle board or you’re looking at a Prime Day paddle board deal, then you might want to consider what Prime Day paddle board accessories to pick up to make your life on the water – or before you get onto the water – that bit easier.
Most people that are new to paddle boarding will buy a package deal, which includes a board, pump, bag, paddle etc. Often the accessories included, while serviceable for the beginner, can be of a lower quality than the board itself. As such, paddle board paddles and pumps might well be the first things you consider upgrading after you’ve got to grips with the basics.
Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price in the Prime Day sales, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member – if you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
Prime Day paddle board accessories US deals
OutdoorMaster 20PSI High Pressure SUP Air Pump The Shark – now $129.99, was $204.99, save 37%
Anyone who has stood on a beach pumping up a paddle board to a high pressure by hand will appreciate just how helpful an electric pump can be. This Shark pump comes up time and again as a top performer, with the rare ability to pump up to 20PSI. It has an auto shut off when it achieves your pre-set pressure, so you can just plug it in an ignore until it’s done its thing. It will need plugging into a 12V DC car connector.
AILCION Electric Paddle Board Pump for Inflatables – now $49.99, was $79.99 , save 38%
I’ve not used this pump (unlike the Shark, which I’ve borrowed a couple of times) so can speak to it’s quality. However, if you’re in the market for a cheap paddle board pump then this is about as cheap as you are going to get. As with the Shark you’ll need access to a 12V DC car power supply and it pumps up to 22PSI.
Super Paddles carbon fibre paddle – now $75.96, was $94.95, save 20%
There are cheaper paddle board paddle deals out there, but if you’re looking for a step-up in performance then this might be the paddle for you. They key points in paddle board paddles are weight and stiffness and carbon fibre offers the best of both of these world. This paddle will be less tiring on your arms – because it’s light – and allow more of your energy to go into moving your board forwards – because it’s stiff.
Goture Carbon Fiber Paddle – now $59.19, was $69.99 , save 15%
Another carbon paddle board paddle on offer in this year’s Prime Day sale is this one from Goture. It comes with a case to protect it while you travel and, like the Super Paddles option above is a 3-piece carbon shaft with nylon blade.
Earth Pak -Waterproof Dry Bag – now $15.99, was $19.99 , save 15%
If you want to go any distance on a paddle board, one of the most useful things you can have is a drybag in which to store your phone, a spare top, your lunch etc. This 10lt dry bag is the perfect size for clipping onto the front of your board, keeping things dry and out of the way.
Prime Day paddle board accessories UK deals
OutdoorMaster 20PSI High Pressure SUP Air Pump The Shark – now £109.99, was £129.99, save 15%
The Whale battery paddle board pump – now £135.99, was £179.99, save 24%
Many of the paddle board pumps on the market require them to be plugged in (usually to a 12V car power socket) to pump up your board. That’s all well and good if you have a car nearby, but if not, you’ll want a (relatively rare) battery powered pump. OutdoorMaster, who make this pump are a market leader in the pump field, so you can be sure this is high quality. It will only pump to 16PSI, however, so if you have a board that’s capable of taking 20PSI of pressure it might not be for you.
iBOARD Carbon Fiber Paddle – now £71.99, was £84.99, save 15%
We note that this carbon paddle has appeared in previous sales on Amazon at £69, so this is not the cheapest it has ever been. However, it is still a pretty good deal for a carbon paddle board paddle so if you’re in the market for one anyway you might as well save yourself a few quid.