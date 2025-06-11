Ovni 490 first look: All-aluminium Pilothouse offers great protection

The new Ovni 490 has already sold 5 boats off plan, proving the company's view there was a demand for a 50ft Ovni with Pilothouse protection

Anyone who has followed the last two editions of the Vendée Globe, or even developments in the Class 40 fleet, will know it’s now well understood that, if sailors have good protection on watch, they’ll perform better as well as be more comfortable. Similar thinking is being applied to cruising yachts – though this can be complicated by a stronger emphasis on aesthetics – thus the new Ovni 490.

Ovni’s latest all-aluminium centreboarder is a Mortain/Mavrikios and CBA design intended to meet what the French yards says is a ‘high demand for a 50ft Ovni with a pilothouse’. Hull shape is similar to the Ovni 430 launched in 2023, with broad forward sections that help create high form stability and increase interior volume.

The pilothouse gives excellent shelter for two or three people when on watch, and there’s a panoramic roof that helps maximise natural light. In addition, a raised saloon offers a clear view out even when seated.

Three-cabin accommodation includes a space for a washing machine, freezer, plus a dedicated locker for foul weather gear. Systems are concentrated in a technical space accessible from both the cockpit and the interior. There are watertight bulkheads fitted fore and aft, and several large on-deck stowage spaces.

Article continues below…

The standard configuration has twin 50hp shaftdrive Volvo Penta diesel engines, with twin fuel tanks with a total capacity of 1,000lt. There’s also 600lt of water across two tanks.

So far five boats have been ordered and the first is scheduled to be afloat ahead of the La Rochelle boat show in September. This example will be fitted with a BellMarine electric propulsion system consisting of twin 20kW EVO shaft-drive motors, a 50kW lithium battery bank, more than 1,600W of solar panels, plus a 22kW generator.

Ovni 490 specifications

LOA: 15.95m / 52ft 4in

Hull length: 14.90m / 48ft 11in

Beam: 4.80m / 15ft 9in

Draught keel up: 1.0m / 3ft 3in

Draught keel down: 3.10m / 10ft 2in

Displacement (max loaded): 21,000kg / 46,300lb

Price ex VAT: €995,000

Builder: alubat.com

If you enjoyed this….

Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.