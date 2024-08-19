More details of the hotly-anticipated XR 41

The XR 41 will be the first boat from X-Yachts to be focussed on racing in many years, and details are slowly being leaked to the public

Since we showed it in June, X-Yachts has released more details and images of its forthcoming 41ft raceboat, the yard’s first pure racer for many years. These show a contemporary shape with shallow forefoot, reverse bow and considerable flare above the waterline aft to reduce wetted surface area in light airs.

The boat is available in both Race and Sport versions and has a comfortable interior for fast cruising, including a spacious owner’s cabin forward and a full galley. Elements of the interior are modular, allowing them to be removed for sailing in full-on race mode.

The size was chosen to make it the fastest boat, capable of getting the best possible results on corrected time in Class B of the ORC rating system, though it is also expected to rate well under the IRC rule. X-Yachts CEO Kræn Brinck Nielsen says they see this boat as a game changer, adding, “to my knowledge, nobody has done this before – developed a production race boat with such a high-tech approach. For example, we have used neural networks and AI for the hull optimising.”

The yard has made a conscious decision to avoid a restrictive one-design format, which allows owners to optimise their boats to suit their specific needs. At the same time, X-Yachts will review changes to the rating rule every year and create an update package that’ll be offered to all owners. The first XR 41 is due for launch in early 2025 and will be at Boot Düsseldorf in January.

XR 41 specifications

Hull length: 12.74m 41ft 10in

Base price: approx €400,000 ex VAT,fully equipped with carbon spars approx €600,000

Builder: x-yachts.com

