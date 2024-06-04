Kraken 44 first look: Another serious cruiser from Kraken

The newly announced Kraken 44 will be launched in 2025 and will join the other serious cruisers in the Kraken range

It’s no secret that Kraken Yachts has been planning new models to join its existing range of serious cruising yachts. A 58 is launching imminently, while more details are emerging on this Kraken 44. This will embody many of the attributes that have made the existing Kraken 50ft-66ft models sought after serious cruisers. These include the firm’s so-called Alpha rudder system and Zero keel.

The rudder is hung on a full depth skeg reinforced with a stainless steel beam, while the Zero keel encapsulates all the lead ballast, including the bulb, within a fibreglass fin with a long chord length. This is moulded as part of the hull so doesn’t require keel bolts, thus avoiding a potential point of failure. Displacement of 14.6 tonnes will give a generous displacement length ratio of 233, while the V-shaped forefoot should give a comfortable motion at sea.

A choice of two rigs is offered, with one 6ft (1.82m) shorter than standard to give a 64ft air draught that clears most bridges on the Intracoastal Waterway. Both rigs have a Solent jib on furling gear just aft of the main forestay, which makes for a very efficient setup for upwind work in stronger winds.

A hybrid drive system will be standard, with a diesel main engine, plus a Combi 15kW electric drive. Kraken says the arrangement will provide all on-board power requirements, including for electric cooking, refrigeration, air conditioning, plus a high-output watermaker.

The 44 is currently still in development, with production aimed to start at the end of 2025. We will report more on the 58 after its launch later this season.

Kraken 44 specifications

LOA: 13.52m 44ft 4in

Beam: 3.83m 12ft 7in

Draught: 2.0m 6ft 7in

Displacement: 14,597kg 31,180lb

Guide price: €779,000 – 850,000 ex VAT

Builder: krakenyachts.com

