Hutting 46 first look: stands out from the crowd

The Hutting 46 aims to please with this long distance aluminium cruising yacht featuring a number of semi-custom options. Toby Hodges reports

This long distance aluminium cruising yacht is intended to stand out from the crowd. This Dutch yard, founded in 1975 by Tjerk Hutting, has a strong reputation for its 40-50ft serious cruising yachts, plus a 54ft high latitude expedition design.

The idea behind the Hutting 46 was to create a new yacht with more performance than existing Hutting designs, while retaining the brand’s long-standing key attributes, including an emphasis on comfortable and safe sailing. It’s also intended to fill the gap between robust bare aluminium boats and “highly aesthetic yachts that lack the security and practical aspects of a world cruiser.”

“For us as hydrodynamicists, technicians and sailors this was a sweet spot of design,” says Niels Moerke, of Van Oossanen Naval Architects. “Our aim was to find an optimal combination for safety, comfort and performance.” He says this is why the stern is narrower than those of today’s “really modern racers.”

Generous displacement of 14,500kg means the canoe body is deeper than that of most contemporary designs. The forefoot is also deeper than current norms and has a relatively sharp V-shape, which Moerke says is intended to enhance safety and comfort in rough seas.

A choice of two keel options, both with hefty lead bulbs, is offered. Unusually, these have been optimised to provide identical performance characteristics. The 1.9m draught shallow keel has winglets, plus an optional trim tab to help fine tune performance.

Alternatively, there’s a conventional 2.4m draught deep keel without winglets. In both cases, bulb dimensions were optimised using CFD (computational fluid dynamics) analysis and both keels are fully integrated into

the structure of the aluminium hull.

Below decks the comparatively slender transom and forward sections restrict accommodation volumes, yet there’s still space for a very comfortable two cabin, two head arrangement with largely excellent stowage.

The first example, which is the result of a 14-month development programme and carries almost all options, hit the water in early 2024. This year will also see Tjerk Hutting handing the company over to his two sons, Jelle and Wietse, both of whom are already heavily involved.

“Our goal is to continue creating our customers’ dream yachts through semi-custom built options,” says managing director and sales manager Jelle, “…creating truly exclusive sailing yachts that stand out from mass-produced alternatives.”

Hutting 46 specifications

LOA: 13.90m 45ft 7in

Beam: 4.20m 13ft 9in

Displacement: 14,500kg 32,000lb

Ballast: 4,500kg 9,220lb

Sail area: 103.8m2 1,117ft2

Full options price: €1,400,000 ex VAT

Buidler: hutting-yachts.com

