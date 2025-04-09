How this boatbuilder and Youtuber restored the 1910 £1 wreck ‘Tally Ho’

Tally Ho was a remarkable rebuild and a seven-year labour of love that captured a huge, loyal following. Leo Goolden tells how he brought a 1910 Gaff Cutter back to life

On a Saturday morning in mid-August, there is a light breeze blowing in the Solent. A fleet of yachts is slowly working against the tide, waiting for their start gun. But there are no colourful spinnakers here; these are cotton sails flying from wooden spars. For it is 1927 and this is the start of the Fastnet Race – the world’s oldest offshore yacht race, established two years before.

The weather deteriorates rapidly after the start, and most of the 15-strong fleet soon retire due to strong winds and heavy seas, leaving only the schooner La Goleta and the cutter Tally Ho to battle it out. After six days of sailing in continually punishing conditions, La Goleta takes line honours but Tally Ho, crossing the line just 50 minutes later, wins the Fastnet Cup on corrected time. The race is described at the time as ‘the hardest fight between two yachts that had ever been sailed in English waters over so long a course and under such heavy weather conditions.’

Sometimes I joke that Tally Ho earned her pedigree by being the slowest of two boats, but the real achievement for both vessels (and their crew) was to complete the course at all in such harsh weather.

Much of the credit must go to their designers; La Goleta was drawn by the American John Alden, famous for his schooners, while Tally Ho was drawn by yacht designer and artist Albert Strange as a ‘deep sea fishing yacht’, taking inspiration from the Pilot Cutters and other working boats that navigated British waters year round.

One of Strange’s largest designs, Tally Ho was originally named Betty and was launched in 1910 at the Stow & Sons boatyard in Shoreham. She led an eventful life after her racing days; a family sailed her to the Caribbean and back in the 1950s, and in the 1960s she was blown onto a reef in the South Pacific and nearly lost for good.

Later she spent some time as a fishing vessel complete with pilot house and trolling poles, before being abandoned on the west coast of the USA in the late 1980s. Here she stayed, and would certainly have been destroyed if it weren’t for the valiant efforts of a local artist who saw something special in the dilapidated but shapely hull.

When he passed away, the chainsaw loomed again, but this time the Albert Strange Association (ASA) stepped in. They acquired the boat and started advertising for a new owner.

Tally Ho: The £1 yacht

I came across the ad for Tally Ho while I was working on large classic yachts in the Caribbean. I knew that buying a crumbling wooden boat was a terrible idea, but I was captivated by a photo from 1927 of Tally Ho surging downwind, under a mountain of sail.

I wrote the ASA a letter, asking if they would consider selling me the boat for a nominal price of £1: a considerable reduction from the £25,000 asked. To my surprise they showed interest – their priority was simply to save the boat.

This was the first of several developments that seemed somehow serendipitous, each steering me towards Tally Ho despite protest from the logical part of my brain. I knew attempting a rebuild would be very ambitious, bordering on plain stupid.

For a start, I couldn’t spare the money to rent boatyard space. However, providence stepped in again, with a friend of a friend offering space in their back yard – complete with a large workshop and serious woodworking tools. I was running out of excuses.

When I saw the boat in person, the first thing I noticed was the decay – she was significantly worse than the survey had suggested, and I pulled out chunks of frames and deck planks with my bare hands. But when my companions left me to ruminate on my folly alone, I saw something else: a well-rounded character and a solid elegance in the beautiful lines of the hull. I decided in that moment to take the risk. Whatever was to follow, I knew it would be an adventure!

Sharing the story

The first tasks were to get Tally Ho moved and covered. The ASA generously donated towards the cost of transporting the boat and in April 2017, after a 600-mile journey, she arrived on a hydraulic trailer at her new home in Sequim, Washington.

The boat seemed to dwarf Raul and Darlene’s one-storey house, and I wondered nervously if my hosts realised what they had let themselves in for. The driver skilfully manoeuvred the hulk into the back garden with less than an inch to spare against the side of the house, but not before we had to cut down a large tree and remove the gateposts.

I had been giving a lot of thought to how I might fund this project, and once again fate seemed to give me a push in the right direction. I met a film-producer in Antigua shortly before seeing Tally Ho, and he had given me some good advice: “If you think this might make a good story, be sure to record it from the first moment.” He even lent me a camera for the week.

I quickly learnt the basics of video editing, and soon had published my very first video on YouTube. To my surprise a few people watched it, and many of them remarked on what a terrible idea the project was. They were right, of course, but their comments spurred me on.

I realised that as long as the project seemed optimistic and challenging, people would watch, and I might have a chance at raising some funds through documenting it.

I started by constructing a large shed over the boat, then began work on the hull itself – pulling off planks, using a jackhammer to remove the concrete from the bilge, hammering out the keel bolts, and jacking the boat up away from its ballast keel. After I had exposed the keel timber, which I had hoped to save, I realised that it was too damaged. In fact, the whole centreline would need to be replaced if I was going to have full confidence in the boat and be able to sail it as I wished.

The first piece of non-destructive work I did on the boat was to purchase two enormous pieces of purpleheart (a very dense and strong tropical hardwood) and attach them end-to-end with a 6ft-long joint to make a timber long enough for the new keel.

The scale of woodworking in this video attracted a lot of new viewers, and people started to ask if they could help the project; some offered to volunteer, others to donate towards the costs. From then on – to my delighted amazement – the rebuild was powered by the generosity of its audience.

A seven-year build

As months and then years passed, old wood was replaced with new, many fascinating characters lent their skills, and many hurdles were overcome. One of the biggest challenges was moving the boat to a different county halfway through the rebuild because of a disagreement with the local council (you’ll have to watch the YouTube series for the juicy details of this drama!). The move took a huge amount of work but was ultimately for the best.

But I was very touched that Raul and Darlene, despite having endured a boatyard in their back garden for several years, didn’t want us to leave – they had become family, and of all the thousands of people who deserve credit for Tally Ho’s rebuild, they surely take one of the largest portions.

Tally Ho was moved to Port Townsend, a global hub for traditional marine trades and resources. By this time I was earning enough money from my YouTube videos to be able to rent indoor space for the boat in the boatyard, and I also started hiring skilled tradespeople to help with specialised jobs. This sped things up, but I found myself doing a lot more project management.

Combined with filming and editing the videos, I struggled to find time to do as much woodworking as I would have liked. I worked almost every waking hour, and it really took a toll on my mental health – there were points when I was very close to burning out, but the positivity and feedback from the online community kept me going.

One key milestone was recasting the lead ballast keel. The first attempt at repairing the original keel failed spectacularly when the molten lead blasted a hole all the way through it! The next attempt required recasting the whole thing; after weeks of painstaking work to create a perfectly fair mould, we melted 7.5 tons of lead in a worryingly ramshackle pot and, at midnight, opened the valve and crossed all available appendages. Mercifully,

the mould held fast and the pour was successful – though breaking the keel out of the mould was another challenge.

The team evolved alongside the progress on the boat. Volunteers who had got involved developed into marine professionals in their own right, which was very satisfying to witness. Over the next couple of years we worked steadily through a never-ending job list, making progress on the deck, bulwarks, cockpit, deckhouses, interior joinery, paint, varnish, electrical, plumbing, spars, rigging and sails, to name but a few.

In the end not much remained of the original boat: most of the transom, some bits of deck hardware, the lead in the keel (despite having had its molecules rearranged), some repurposed hull-planking, and the capstan. Comparisons to the Ship of Theseus are inevitable, but unconstructive – my goal was always to rebuild an ocean-going vessel, not a museum-piece.

In April 2024, after seven years of labour, we relaunched Tally Ho. It was an incredible day, though tinged with sadness – Darlene had passed away before the launch and was sorely missed. I dedicated the launch to her and we celebrated in her honour.

We had more work to do with Tally Ho afloat, which included reinstalling the restored original capstan and a lot of wiring, but eventually we slipped out of the harbour and hoisted the sails for the first time. Hauling on the two halyards that control the timber gaff, we watched the mainsail climb the mast before adjusting the tiller, bearing away and letting it fill – this was a momentous moment for me, and feeling the boat come alive with the power of the rig, the hull heeling for the first time in many decades, is a memory I will never forget.

Sailing Tally Ho

After just a few short sea trials in Port Townsend bay, we set off on a serious shake-down cruise; a 1,500-mile trip north to the remote islands of Haida Gwaii and back. Our route started in the sheltered waters to the east of Vancouver Island. With good weather but without a lot of wind, we found ourselves motoring a lot.

I had chosen a Beta 85T, a reliable unit that didn’t miss a beat as we navigated the significant tidal currents in this area – in some places large whirlpools can sink unwary vessels and passages have to be timed carefully, especially when several sets of narrows follow each other.

As we cruised north we encountered beautiful scenery and serene anchorages, but I was also happy to be testing the systems in a variety of conditions. Although Tally Ho maintains a very traditional appearance, there are some modern installations hidden beneath the brightwork.

For example, while the Beta 85T is a very simple diesel engine, the one on board Tally Ho was modified to be a parallel-hybrid system with the addition of two 10kW electric motors. These can provide electric propulsion using power from the large LiFePO4 battery bank, or when the unit is running on diesel they work together as a 12kW generator to charge up again quickly. The parallel system provides backup if either fails, and another advantage is a generous supply of electricity on board – allowing the use of an induction/electric cooking stove and therefore a propane-free boat.

The rig also features some well-hidden technology; the standing rigging is constructed of modern high-performance fibre wrapped in traditional ‘service’ to protect from UV and chafe, and also to maintain a classic appearance. The Dacron sails (Ratsey & Lapthorn/NW Sails) are constructed from Contender’s Fibrecon Classic Cream Fabric, giving them the look of traditional cotton.

As we emerged from the lee of Vancouver Island we were able to sail more often and in more open water, and we started really getting to grips with different sail combinations. Tally Ho is a gaff cutter and can fly up to five sails on her single mast, but with an assortment of different topsails and headsails for different conditions we usually carry at least nine on board.

The headsails hank on to the stays and there are no winches for the halyards – just block and tackle. The most exciting sail to hoist is the jackyard tops’l, which fills in the gap between the gaff and the topmast (much like the working tops’l) but also extends beyond both of them, thanks to the two spars which are lashed to the sail. Hoisting the whole arrangement up to the top of the rig without catching the web of other lines can be quite a challenge.

Continuing north, I found myself more and more impressed with how Tally Ho sails. Her tonnage makes her feel steady and reliable in heavy conditions, but I was also surprised by how easily she slips along in light airs.

It may take more time (and canvas) to get her moving in the first place, but the momentum of so much mass carries her through the lulls when lighter boats find themselves dead in the water. In stronger wind the huge mainsail demands respect, and when beating it must be reefed early or feathered in the gusts to avoid excessive weather-helm – a common feature of gaff cutter rigs.

The long keel helps the boat track well at sea, but means that manoeuvring in tight spaces must be carefully planned and executed. With such a long turning circle, intentional use of prop-walk is essential, but even in docking situations the weight of the boat and the long keel can be advantageous – she reacts less to gusts and will stay head-to-wind longer than many.

There were four of us on board for the majority of the trip, plus extra friends who came and went. Tally Ho can sleep eight or nine at a pinch, but sailing with six or fewer is more comfortable. The interior was redesigned to better suit long-term cruising (the original layout was very dated, with the galley in the forepeak) and now features two double berths, fridge and freezer, and a – relatively – spacious engine room.

The boat is heated with a diesel-fired hydronic system as well as a woodburner in the saloon, can desalinate water at 60lt/h, and carries approximately 1,000lt of diesel, meaning she can be fairly self-sufficient for long periods. Although we don’t currently carry solar panels, the hybrid propulsion system can theoretically regenerate electricity from the propeller spinning while under sail.

The highlight of the trip was our visit to Haida Gwaii, a remote island group in northern British Columbia that can only be reached by crossing the notorious Hecate Strait – apparently the most dangerous body of water on the entire Canadian coast.

The few who choose to sail to Haida Gwaii are rewarded with a strong and fascinating indigenous culture and a unique ecosystem. We were humbled by the kindness we encountered there, and awestruck by the huge carved poles at the ancient Haida village sites.

The uninhabited West coast is a vast and dramatic lee shore, exposed to the unrelenting ocean swell and completely uncharted in many places. Sailing Tally Ho in these waters felt like a true test, but she handled herself as well as I could have possibly hoped. Even among the big seas and strong wind of the open Pacific, she felt sea-kindly and comfortable.

Fastnet 100 years on

After finishing our trip with visits to Victoria and Port Townsend’s Wooden Boat Festivals, I spent a few months working on the boat before embarking on some slow winter cruising, which gave me time to reflect. The rebuild had been a real challenge and taken a toll on me, but it had paid off – and brought unexpected benefits along the way. As well as many wonderful new friendships, one of the greatest rewards has been to hear from people for whom the project brought inspiration or meaning – or even helped through their own challenges.

People sometimes ask me how I attracted so many people to watch and support this project (the rebuild of Tally Ho has attracted 120 million views) and I have to say I don’t know – perhaps a mixture of luck and determination, with elements of risk and storytelling?

But whatever it was that caught people’s attention, the real magic ingredient has been the kindness and generosity shown by so many people both locally and around the world, and for that I am so very grateful.

The adventures (and the YouTube videos!) of Tally Ho will continue – the challenge now is to sail back to the UK to race her in the Fastnet race 100 years after she won it. So, picture another summer’s day in the Solent, but this time there are hundreds of yachts lined up for the start line. The year is 2027, and among the colourful spinnakers and carbon sails you might just see a jackyard tops’l.

Watch all the videos of Tally Ho‘s restoration on the Sampson Boat Co Youtube channel.

