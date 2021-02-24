Hallberg-Rassy HR50: First look

With sea trials for the Hallbery-Rassy HR50 underway at the end of 2020, Toby Hodges gets some more detail of the latest launch from the Swedish marque

The eagerly awaited first new Hallberg-Rassy HR50, the fifth of Rassy’s new-generation twin-rudder designs, was undergoing sea trials in December of 2020.

With the sea trialling underway the first sailing pictures of the HR50 have been released. Frers’s new hull shape provides greater volume for accommodation and stowage, and the longer waterline and increased beam aft equates to faster speeds and greater form stability.

Once again we see a Rassy designed to be a doddle to manage short-handed, thanks to push-button controls and furling sails, which include a blade or self-tacking jib.

The first boat has a new weapon in its cruising arsenal: a carbon furling mast with carbon boom. Magnus Rassy says that in-mast furling is used by so many of their owners at this size range that it’s a standard fit on its 50ft models and above.

But this is the first time that Hallberg-Rassy has offered a carbon option, and follows a long period of research and consultation with Seldén in Sweden. The tricky part, he says, has been developing the right profile in a carbon tube that has the opening in the aft end.

Almost 40% lighter than its aluminium counterpart, the mast is designed to take a large headboard and main with a full roach. “It’s a big improvement, it sails closer to the wind, with less heel, less mast pumping, and better balance – it’s a much better sailing experience,” Magnus Rassy enthuses.

Down below you can expect Hallberg-Rassy’s world-renowned style and joiner work and dependable features including a walk-in machinery room.

A retractable bow thruster, 12kW generator, electric cooking, fridge and freezer are standard.

Specifications

Price ex VAT: SEK11,971,500 (€1.158m)

Hull length: 15.23m / 50ft 0in

LWL: 14.80m / 48ft 7in

Beam: 5.00m / 16ft 5in

Draught: (standard keel) 2.35m 7ft 9in Displacement 21,000kg 46,300lb

Builder: www.hallberg-rassy.com

