Fist look: Elan E6 – new flagship performance model

We take a look at the latest launch from Elan, the Elan E6, which is the new flagship in the Slovenian yards performance range

This new Elan E6 looks like a real weapon. Elan has collaborated with three key firms to try to ensure the new flagship of its performance line has the edge, as it is intended to be the fastest, lightest and stiffest production performance cruiser of its size (47ft) on the market.

To help achieve this ambitious target, the Slovenian yard’s go-to designer Humphreys Yacht Design used CFD to analyse various forms, which led to a lightweight, chined hull with minimal wetted surface when heeled, together with a tall rig and deep T-keel.

Rob Humphreys calculates that the E6 should power up early and provide controllable high speeds, with the performance version capable of sailing at 8 knots in 12 upwind and at double digits downwind in the mid teens.

The Slovenian yard also consulted with composite leaders Gurit to help shave weight and optimise the hull’s mechanical properties. In particular this pushed its vacuum-infused lamination to new levels, integrating the inner structure into the hull.

Elan turned to Italian car designer Pininfarina for the interior and exterior aesthetics of the E6. Pininfarina has worked with the likes of Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati in the past to much acclaim.

Where Elan’s GT line has a greater emphasis on luxury and comfort, here the strong focus on performance meant styling needed to be kept minimalist – something this Italian firm has already achieved with Wally Yachts.

The Elan E6 is designed to be sailed by an active crew, using three sets of Harken winches and a full traveller recessed into the cockpit sole. Provision has been made for line tail stowage and for cruising there are options for split cockpit tables and additional stowage boxes on the aft deck.

Below decks sees three or four cabins with two heads in a natural oak-veneered finish and it retains practical Elan features such as a swivel-style chart table and long grab rails.

Elan E6 specifications:

LOA: 15.30m / 50ft 2in

Hull: length 14.10m / 46ft 3in

LWL: 13.68m / 44ft 11in

Beam: 4.49m / 14ft 9in

Draught: 2.80m / 9ft 2in

Displacement: 11,250kg / 24,802lb

Price: €379,900 ex VAT

Builder: elan-yachts.com

