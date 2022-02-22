First look: Jeanneau 64 – flagship gets an update

The Jeanneau 64 proved the concept of larger production yachts when it was first launched. Now a renewed version looks set to impress again.

The Jeanneau 64, which we fondly remember sailing in a Mistral off Marseille eight years ago, proved the demand for production yachts of this supersize. It also showed that Jeanneau could build a yacht to new levels of length and quality while keeping the price below seven figures. But with today’s changes in hull shapes it was time for an update.

This new flagship is again the combined design work of superyacht supremos Philippe Briand and Andrew Winch and their collaboration and experience shows.

The Jeanneau 64 features a vast guest cockpit, a proper tender garage and a large swim platform with integrated steps. And in many ways it looks like a larger version of the Jeanneau 60, which launched only last year and which we trialled for the European Yacht of the Year competition. So it was again designed with two very distinct styles, in particular, with or without a mainsheet arch and solid bimini.

Four interior layouts are offered, from a dual owner cabin set up to four en suite cabins. In all the saloon and U-shape passageway galley format remain unchanged, but a walk-in closet or additional single midships berth cabin can be chosen. There is also the option for a crew bunk cabin in the bows. The first model has already splashed, with sail trials starting in March.

Jeanneau 64 specifications:

LOA: 20.70m 65ft 6in

LWL: 18.00m 59ft 0in

Beam: 5.90m 17ft 8in

Displacement: 31,000kg 63,343lb

Price: TBA

Builder: jeanneau.com

