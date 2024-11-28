Early Black Friday Deals at West Marine now!

Pretty much everyone with a boat in the USA knows this store and when they have a sake, the REALLY have a sale. I've picked out some great deals this Black Friday for you to have a look at.
Black Friday at West Marine has kicked off early.
There are loads of discounts at the retail giant this week and I’ve trawled through them to pick out what I think is the best of the best.
Most of their offers are live now and will remain so throughout the weekend but will only last until the products are sold out, so don’t hang around.
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
The Best West Marine Black Friday boating deals
All Clear® Offshore Inflatable Life Jacket with Harness
Save $115
NOW ONLY $114.99 Price reduced from$229.99
U.S. Coast Guard Approved: Meets all U.S. Coast Guard standards for inflatable life jackets, with automatic inflation and extended sizing that fits up to a 65” chest.
RIB-275 Aluminum Hull Hypalon Inflatable Boat, White
Save $1540!
NOW ONLY $2,309.99 Price reduced from$3,849.99
AXIOM Pro 12 RVX Multifunction Display with RealVision 3D and Lighthouse Charts
Save $1600!
$1,699.96 Price reduced from$3,299.99
COSTA Lido 580P Polarized Sunglasses
Save $133
NOW ONLY $99.00 Price reduced from$232.00
HELLY HANSEN Men’s Skagen Offshore Jacket
Save $93.75
$281.25 Price reduced from$375.00
