Early Black Friday Deals at West Marine now!

Pretty much everyone with a boat in the USA knows this store and when they have a sake, the REALLY have a sale. I've picked out some great deals this Black Friday for you to have a look at.

Black Friday at West Marine has kicked off early.

There are loads of discounts at the retail giant this week and I’ve trawled through them to pick out what I think is the best of the best.

Most of their offers are live now and will remain so throughout the weekend but will only last until the products are sold out, so don’t hang around.

Quick links

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

The Best West Marine Black Friday boating deals

All Clear® Offshore Inflatable Life Jacket with Harness

Save $115

NOW ONLY $114.99 Price reduced from$229.99

U.S. Coast Guard Approved: Meets all U.S. Coast Guard standards for inflatable life jackets, with automatic inflation and extended sizing that fits up to a 65” chest. View Deal on WestMarine.com

If you enjoyed this….