25% OFF! Dry Bag Deal: TYPHOON Osea Dry Duffel

I love a dry bag. I love a roll top dry bag even more. This Typhoon Osea duffel is a brilliant bit of kit and right now there's 25% off at Decathlon.

Dry Bag Deal: TYPHOON Osea Dry Duffel 2.0 – Slate/Lime – 60L

100% waterproof protection with welded seams and 500D REACH compliant material.

25% off at DECATHLON

Colour grey / green

Size 60L

Now £55.95

Was £75.00

We’ve tested a load of waterproof dry bags and this one is a really great waterproof bag that will be used time and time again. It is practical, functional and usable. The sturdy material is welded at the seams which makes for a truly waterproof outer. There’s no worries about this letting water in if left sitting in a deep puddle of water. (or letting water out if you’ve got a load of wet gear to take home) The rucksack straps make carrying this waterproof duffel a breeze. They’re comfortable across the shoulders even when the bag is loaded up and there’s a small whistle built into the chest clip.

There’s an outer pocket for small bits, though beware this isn’t waterproof like the rest of the bag. The roll top bag closure makes the opening especially large and easy to rummage about to find your kit easily.