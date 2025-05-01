Coolest Yachts: The M32 Catamaran

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. This month Ian Williams nominates the M32 Catamaran

As a match racer, Ian Williams frequently jumps into different classes of boats, but the Marström -designed M32 Catamaran is his pick. “What I love about the M32 is the simplicity of design allowing for such a light weight boat (550kg all up) which makes for a number of sailing and practical benefits.

“The boat can be towed behind a normal car, and rigged and launched from a slipway in a few hours.

“On the water the boat is incredibly responsive, flying a hull in as little as 4 knots of wind. The C-boards and relatively full bows mean they are also controllable in strong winds, but if you do capsize they are quite straightforward to right with a medium sized RIB, usually with no damage.”

The M32 Catamaran has a rotating rig and hiking racks. “With only two sails rigging is very quick, and the job list is usually very short. Combined with getting around the race course at high speed means you can step off the boat about four hours after stepping on, having completed five races. Top speed is about 28 knots in perfect conditions, but the boat regularly sails downwind at 23 knots.”

Take a look at the full list of Coolest Yachts

M32 Catamaran stats rating

Top speed: 28 knots

LOA: 9.68m/31ft 9in

Launched: 2011

Berths: 0

Price: $250,000

Adrenalin factor: 85%

Ian Williams

Ian Williams is an eight-time match racing world champion, was match racing coach for the British America’s Cup team, and is now coaching the Danish Rockwool Racing SailGP Team. He has also won multiple keelboat fleet racing titles, including the M32 Catamaran Worlds. Williams is the YJA 2024 Yachtsman of the Year.

If you enjoyed this….