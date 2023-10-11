These Bushnell binoculars have hit their lowest ever price on Prime Big Deal Days

A pair of waterproof binoculars from a big brand for 50% off? Now this is the kind of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer that justifies the hype...

Looking for decent Prime Day boating deals can be like wading through treacle at times, so when we find an actual bona-fide deal, we want to shout about it!

These waterproof binoculars from Bushnell are exactly that – with anything from 43% to 51% off depending on which size you opt for.

Our man Rob Melotti tested the 7×50 Porro Prism pair that are currently 43% off, so we can testify to the brand’s sturdy build quality, which comes backed by a lifetime warranty.

Bushnell H2O Waterproof Binoculars – up to 51% off

IPX7 waterproof and fog proof, these are more than up to the job of keeping watch, or even indulging in a spot of birdwatching at anchor. View Deal The non-slip rubber armour gives plenty of grip, even in one hand, and the viewfinder includes an illuminated compass with a replaceable battery.

The aluminium body keeps the weight down to just over 2lbs, but if you’re after a seriously lightweight 7×50 option, we’d recommend spending a bit more and going for the Konus Tordado waterproof binoculars which Rob also reviewed last month.

In terms of savings though, this is by far the best waterproof binoculars discount we’ve found for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and the best price on the Bushnell H20 binos we’ve seen in more than a year. It’s only available until midnight though, so don’t hang around.

Not a Prime member? You can get the same pair of waterproof binoculars for slightly more at the below sites:

Price check: $96 at B&H Photo Video, $99.99 at Bushnell.com

Apologies to our UK readers, this is a US-only deal, there’s no half price discount on amazon.co.uk right now.

