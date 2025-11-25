Price Drop! Get the Garmin Quatix 7 PRO (our ‘Best Sailing Watch 2025’) for under £500!

There may be a newer Garmin Quatix 8 out now, but the Quatix 7 is a very, very similar bit of kit and is currntly better than half price in the UK making it a real steal
Stop the boats! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to grab the Garmin Quatix 7 PRO, now is your chance. We’ve spotted a phenomenal deal on what we feel is the best smart watch for sailing! The non-PRO version of this watch is available elsewhere for a similar price. But the PRO is a much more feature heavy version and this is a real bargain.
Was £869 now £465, from First Class Watches
This is an incredible price for a premium marine and multisport smartwatch that our tester described as “utterly brilliant” and a piece of kit you “won’t want to take off.”
There is a clear reason this is being deeply discounted, it has now been superseded by the Garmin Quatix 8, but we have one of those on test at the moment and the differences are pretty small, so you’re gettign almost the same watch for a lot less money!
Why You Need the Quatix 7 PRO
The Quatix 7 PRO isn’t just for sailors; it’s a versatile powerhouse that excels on the water and in everyday life. Our review highlights why this high-end watch is worth every penny—especially at this price:
- Marine Integration: This model strengthens integration with onboard electronics. Use the touchscreen to control MFD displays, Fusion audio systems, and Garmin autopilots right from your wrist.
- Premium Display: High-end models, like the one featuring the Sapphire lens, boast a new ultra-clear AMOLED touchscreen, making information easy to read, even in bright sunlight.
- Built-in LED Torch: A new, practical feature that adds a red and white mini-torch for convenience in low-light situations.
- Multisport & Wellbeing Master: From sailing, rowing, swimming, and running to detailed heart rate and sleep pattern monitoring, it handles an array of lifestyle and fitness activities.
- Essential Sailing Tools: Includes built-in features to look up tides, sunrise/sunset times, Barometer, and Storm alerts. Plus, the MOB (Man Overboard) alert button provides a crucial safety net.
- Seamless Data Sync: Outputs directly to fitness apps like Strava and myfitnesspal.
- Practical Everyday Features: Offers contactless payments (via intermediary apps like Curve in the UK) and even a handy “pin drop” function to remember where you parked your car!
- The verdict is clear: while normally an “expensive bit of kit,” the reviewers call it “the best sailing smart watch for all round functionality.”