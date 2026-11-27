Black Friday is upon us again and the deals are rolling in already! To save you shopping around, we've found all the best deals from North Sails sails, to Musto jackets
Black Friday is here and we’re picking out the best Black Friday boating deals available from across the big brands and niche retailers once again this year as we sort the great deals from the… less great deals.
Let’s not beat about the bush here, Black Friday has gone from being a weekend of genuinely impressive offers, to several weeks of so-called sales where prices are artificially slashed, or companies offload old stock.
This has accelerated in 2026 and, to be perfectly honest the genuinly worthwhile deals are very few and far between/ But there are still some genuinely good deals out there to grab – you just need to sort through a lot more rubbish to find them.
Major marine retailers such as Gael Force Marine, West Marine and Helly Hansen have been running some very attractive offers and have historically had the best Black Friday Deals for sailors that we could find. But we will also trawl through big brands like Amazon, Walmart and Decathlon to pick out some of the best Black Friday boating deals there too.
If you’re feeling a bit icky from Black Friday’s all out late-stage capitalism vibe, head over to Finisterre who are running a ‘Blue Friday’ where $2.50 (or £2) from every purchase made in-store and online will go to ocean partners, Surfers Against Sewage and Surfrider Foundation.
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Quick links
- Amazon: The home of Black Friday deals
- West Marine: Deals page
- Decathlon: Watersports deal page
- Bass Pro Shop: Boating deals page
- Walmart: Watersports page
- Gael Force Marine: UK Chandlery
- Helly Hansen: Outdoor clothing giant’s deals
- Musto: The British sailing clothing manufacturer’s deals
Best Black Friday boating deals US
Men’s Musto BR3 Pertex Offshore Jacket – 25% off –
Was $650, Now $487.50
Built from a 3-layer Pertex Shield fabric, the BR3 sits neatly between Musto’s coastal BR2 and heavy-duty MPX ranges. When our sister title, MBY, put it through a waterproof jacket hose test earlier this year, our tester Hugo Andreae rated it highly for fit, comfort, and style, noting its “soft, quiet fabric with great breathability” that strikes a brilliant balance between mobility and offshore protection.
Practical Boat Owner also praised the fleece-lined high collar and soft inner cuffs that keep water from draining down your arms. With 25% off for Black Friday, it’s a lightweight offshore jacket that punches well above its weight.
Humminbird APEX MSI+ Fish Finder/Chartplotter with Transducer – Save up to $1,000 –
Was $3,399.99, Now $2,399.97
As we noted in our guide to the best fish finders, the Humminbird APEX is far more than just a sonar unit, it’s a full-blown helm command centre from which you can control everything from navigation and chartplotting to autopilot and engine data.
Featuring a crystal-clear Full-HD touchscreen and MEGA Side Imaging+ and Down Imaging+ straight out of the box, it delivers razor-sharp underwater detail. Big-ticket marine electronics rarely see discounts of this size, making this Black Friday saving at Bass Pro Shops well worth a look if you’re upgrading your helm.
JBL Charge 6 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Save $60 –
Was $199.95, Now $139.95
Every boat needs a decent portable speaker for sundowners in the cockpit or beach barbecues ashore, and the JBL Charge 6 is built to shrug off life afloat. With rugged waterproof and dustproof protection, punchy bass thanks to JBL’s AI Sound Boost, and a built-in powerbank to top up your phone on the go, it’s a great bit of onboard kit.
At $60 off at Bass Pro Shops, it’s an easy Black Friday win for your boat bag or a solid Christmas gift for a fellow boater.
Juyafio USB Rechargeable Waterproof LED Torch – Save $49 –
Was $61.99, Now $12.99 from Walmart
You can never have too many torches stashed in the chart table or grab bag, especially when picking up unlit moorings or checking sail trim after dark. This budget-friendly, IP67 waterproof aluminium torch packs a bright zoomable beam, USB-C recharging, and even doubles as an emergency power bank for your phone.
Take the ‘150,000 lumens’ headline claim with a healthy pinch of salt, as is often the case with third-party Amazon and Walmart listings, but for under $13 it’s a handy, rugged spare to keep aboard.
Best Black Friday boating deals UK
Garmin Quatix 7 Marine Watch – Save £300 –
Was £599.99, Now £299.95 from Force 4 Chandlery
When our tester Jayne Toyne reviewed the Garmin Quatix 7, she praised its “large, easy-to-read face” and “incredible versatility for an array of lifestyle activity, health wellbeing and boat interactivity.”
Designed specifically for life on the water, it connects directly to compatible Garmin chartplotters to stream boat data to your wrist, control your autopilot, and mark waypoints, alongside preloaded BlueChart g3 coastal chart support.
It has now been superseded by the Quatix 8 but the standard Quatix 7 remains a powerhouse sailing smartwatch – and a steal when discounted at Force 4.
Garmin Fēnix 8 47mm Smartwatch – 37% off –
Was £789.99, Now £499.99 from H. Samuel
For years, the Garmin Fēnix has been the undisputed king of premium multisport GPS watches (I certainly love my Fēnix 7). With the Fēnix 8 moving to a crisp, vibrant AMOLED display while retaining rugged 100m water resistance, an integrated LED flashlight, and serious battery stamina, it represents the best compromise between screen clarity and offshore endurance.
Saving £290 off the RRP on this Signet-exclusive slate grey 47mm edition at H. Samuel is one of the strongest Garmin smartwatch discounts we’ve spotted this Black Friday.
Men’s Helly Hansen Kattegat Pro Sailing Jacket – 40% off –
Was £400, Now £240
Designed for demanding offshore and coastal sailing, the Kattegat Pro delivers serious Helly Tech Performance weather protection without the eye-watering price tag of flagship ocean-racing smocks.
It features a high protective fleece-lined collar, packable neon hood, adjustable double cuffs, and articulated sleeves for easy movement around the deck. With a hefty 40% knocked off the RRP directly from Helly Hansen, £240 is a cracking price for a proper offshore-capable jacket.
Bluefin Cruise 10’8″ Inflatable Paddle Board Package – 40% off –
Was £599.99, Now £359.99
Let’s not beat about the bush, Bluefin regularly runs big sales, so you should arguably never pay full RRP—but that doesn’t stop the Cruise 10’8″ from being our pick for the best budget all-round SUP kit on the market.
I’ve had a Bluefin Cruise for several years now and it’s still going strong. As I noted in my review, it is far, far better than I had assumed, offering rock-solid stability, good rigidity at 15–18 PSI, and a complete package with paddle, pump, leash, and backpack included for well under £400.
North Sails One-Design Sails – Black Friday savings across a range of classes
If you’re campaigning a one-design dinghy or keelboat, North Sails’ annual Black Friday promotion is always one of the best times of the year to order new sails ahead of next season.
Whether you’re racing an ILCA, 420, J/70, or Dragon, there’s not much point in us listing every individual class discount here – head straight over to the North Sails UK One-Design hub to see what savings are live for your fleet before stock runs dry.
RUX 70L Collapsible Waterproof Gear Box – Save £60 –
Was £300, Now £240
Keeping wet sailing kit, tools, and provisions organised between the car boot, tender, and yacht is a perennial headache, which is why we’re big fans of RUX’s modular storage gear. When our tester Jayne Toyne put RUX’s TPU-coated 840D nylon luggage through a year of wet dinghy transfers and RIB rides, she described it as “tough-as-nails” and “utterly brilliant,” noting the RF-welded seams never let in a drop of water.
I own and love this 70L Gear Box, which scales that same weatherproof durability up into a structured, self-standing haulage system with removable backpack straps and a tri-fold lid – and it collapses flat when stowed onboard.
When is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are globally recognised as the retail calendar’s premier savings event, marking the moment merchants worldwide dramatically lower prices on gear, accessories, and electronics to kickstart the holiday shopping season. It’s the optimal time to secure those essential boating deals.
The event’s date shifts annually, yet it consistently docks on the Friday following the US Thanksgiving holiday. In 2026, be ready for the rush on Friday, November 27th, with Cyber Monday taking place on Monday, November 30th.
While it began as a traditional in-store frenzy across the United States, Black Friday has overwhelmingly charted a course online. Major global players like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target now fiercely compete with dedicated marine sites to offer deep discounts on everything from navigation electronics to sailing gear.
The UK, spotting the significant sales potential, joined the phenomenon around 2014, with retailers like John Lewis, Argos, and Currys embracing the spectacle. This discount weekend has since evolved into a true global fixture, eagerly anticipated by sailors and shoppers in countries across Asia, South America, Europe, and Australia.