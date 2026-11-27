Black Friday is upon us again and the deals are rolling in already! To save you shopping around, we've found all the best deals from North Sails sails, to Musto jackets

Black Friday is here and we’re picking out the best Black Friday boating deals available from across the big brands and niche retailers once again this year as we sort the great deals from the… less great deals.

Let’s not beat about the bush here, Black Friday has gone from being a weekend of genuinely impressive offers, to several weeks of so-called sales where prices are artificially slashed, or companies offload old stock.

This has accelerated in 2026 and, to be perfectly honest the genuinly worthwhile deals are very few and far between/ But there are still some genuinely good deals out there to grab – you just need to sort through a lot more rubbish to find them.

Major marine retailers such as Gael Force Marine, West Marine and Helly Hansen have been running some very attractive offers and have historically had the best Black Friday Deals for sailors that we could find. But we will also trawl through big brands like Amazon, Walmart and Decathlon to pick out some of the best Black Friday boating deals there too.

If you’re feeling a bit icky from Black Friday’s all out late-stage capitalism vibe, head over to Finisterre who are running a ‘Blue Friday’ where $2.50 (or £2) from every purchase made in-store and online will go to ocean partners, Surfers Against Sewage and Surfrider Foundation.

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Best Black Friday boating deals US