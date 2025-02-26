Best Waterproof Smart Watches For Sailing

A waterproof smart watch is a smart choice for anyone who loves boating or sporting activities around the water. I have tried out more waterproof smart watches than I can shake a stick at and here's my guide to some of the best on the market right now.

Editor’s top choices at a glance

Best smart sailing watch

Specifications: Apple or android smart phone compatible, Sizes: 47mm / 51mm, Weight 70g, Battery life: up to 16 days with screen on by demand, GPS tracking, waterproof to 10 ATM

Reasons to Buy: Large easy to read face | incredible versatility for an array of lifestyle activity | healthy wellbeing and boat interactivity | customisable to suit individual needs | has a built in led torch!

Reasons to Avoid: expensive bit of kit (but worth every penny)

Garmin’s latest sailing smartwatch includes improvements to strengthen integration with onboard electronics and now sports a little red and white mini torch.

It’s a touchscreen model that can, for instance, be used to control MFD displays or Fusion audio systems, as well as Garmin autopilots.

You can also pay for things with contactless payments, but you’ll need to use an intermediary app, such as Curve if you are in the UK as British banks haven’t signed up for that function directly yet.

High end Sapphire models add a new ultra-clear AMOLED touchscreen.

The watch can output directly to Strava and myfitnesspal along with other apps according to your preference. We like this watch very much indeed and it is currently the best smart sailing watch for all round functionality. Pricey though, but worth it.

I’m going to get straight to the point here, this watch is utterly brilliant. Once you put it on your wrist, you wont want to take it off. I have put a metal strap on mine as I find the Silicon strap, day to day can irritate my skin. But I pop on another sports strap for sportsing about.

I row, sail, swim, free dive, run, cycle, indoor row, do gym work, look up tides, sunrise and set times, Barometer, Storm alerts, monitor my heart rate, monitor my sleep patterns, use the multiple alarms for a multitude of stuff, sync the watch to the rowing machine, and pin drop where I parked my car because I tend to forget where I put it. Thankfully I’ve never had to use the MOB alert button, but it’s good to know it’s there.

Anyway, if you want to know more about this and are wavering on dropping such a ton of money on it, just drop me a line and I’ll happily answer any questions you might have.

Specifications: Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED color display with sapphire glass and stainless steel bezel. Battery Life: Up to 60 hours in dive mode. Up to 50 hours with continuous GPS tracking.

Dive Features: Supports single and multi-gas modes, including air and nitrox. Utilizes the Suunto Bühlmann 16 GF algorithm for decompression management. Compatible with the Suunto Tank POD for wireless tank pressure monitoring. Customizable audio and vibration alarms for safety alerts.

Sports and Activity Tracking: Over 95 sport modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and yoga. On-wrist heart rate monitoring, step counting, calorie tracking, and sleep analysis. Advanced training features with heart rate variability analysis.

Navigation and Outdoor Features: High-precision GNSS system for accurate location tracking. Offline maps available globally at no extra cost. Barometric sensor providing altitude readings and storm alarms.

Reasons to Buy

Dual-Purpose Design (Diving + Sports Tracking), Premium Build with AMOLED Display, Offline Maps & Advanced Navigation

Reasons to Avoid

Higher Price Tag, Limited App Ecosystem,

What I think of it…

This watch is a beast! As someone who enjoys both freediving and outdoor sports, this watch can handle both worlds on the water and under the water easily.

The watch feels premium and rugged. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display is bright and crisp, even under direct sunlight. The sapphire glass and stainless steel bezel give it a solid, high-end feel, and I love that it’s made in Finland with renewable energy. The strap is comfortable, and despite being packed with features, it’s not overly bulky on my wrist, though let’s not pretend this thing is small, I’m used to wearing large watches, so if you do have a smaller wrist like me, it might take a little getting used to.

Battery life is good but not mind-blowing. I got around 50 hours with GPS tracking, and up to 60 hours in dive mode, but with regular smartwatch use, I needed to charge it every 4-5 days. That’s reasonable, but some competitors last longer.

If you’re an adventurer who dives, hikes, and trains, this watch is one of the best all-in-one solutions out there. It’s rugged, packed with features, and reliable in the water. However, if you’re strictly a runner, sailor or cyclist, a dedicated Garmin or Coros watch might suit you better for the price.

Best premium sailing watch

Specifications: Type: Smart | Size: 46mm

Reasons to buy: Weather and tidal data | MOB and GPS functions | Stream boat data to your wrist

Reasons to avoid: Full extent of capabilities is governed by the onboard technology it’s connected to | Premium price

Tested by: MBY Editor, Hugo Andreae

Our top priced pick comes from wearable tech-specialists, Garmin. The MARQ Captain sailing watch comes packed with marine-relevant features.

Functions include weather and tidal data for your home port, a regatta timer to pinpoint starting times, a ‘tack assist’ function to determine whether you’re on lift or a header, a man overboard button and GPS.

The full extent of its capabilities is governed by the onboard technology to which it is connected, but possibilities include streaming boat data direct to your wrist wherever you are on the boat and controlling products from the Garmin-owned Fusion range of audio systems.

Huawei GT 5 waterproof smartwatch

Specifications: Type: Smart | Size: 46 mm and 41 mm, Weight: Approximately 48 g (excluding strap) Dimensions: 45.8 mm × 45.8 mm × 10.7 mm (based on 46mm model) Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED color screen with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels (326 PPI), Strap Options: Black fluoroelastomer, brown composite leather, blue woven. Monitors over 60 health indicators, including heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels, and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation). Sports Modes: Supports over 100 workout modes, with advanced tracking for running and cycling. Battery life based on 46mm model: Up to 14 days with typical usage, Up to 9 days with heavy usage, Up to 5 days with Always On Display (AOD) enabled. The 41mm model is approx half the battery life of 46mm model.

Water Resistance: 5 ATM and IP69K ratings, suitable for swimming and exposure to high-pressure water jets. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and compatibility with Android 9.0/iOS 13.0 or later. Navigation: Dual-band five-system GNSS for precise positioning during outdoor activities. Smart Functions: Bluetooth calling, message notifications, and support for third-party app installations via HUAWEI AppGallery.

Reasons to buy: Long Battery Life, Comprehensive Health & Fitness Tracking (over 100 workout modes), water resistant for swimming

Reasons to avoid: Lacks advanced third-party app integrations like Spotify offline playback, does not support Google services, meaning no Google Maps, Google Assistant, or Play Store apps.

In the hand, the GT 5 feels premium. I picked up the 46mm black strap version, and the build quality feels solid yet lightweight. The AMOLED display looks good, with sharp colours and deep blacks. It looks just as premium as high-end smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Apple Watch Ultra but with a more classic, round design.

The battery life on the Huawei GT is excellent. With normal use (notifications, workouts, sleep tracking, and always-on display off), you can easily got 10-12 days on a single charge.

Even with AOD enabled and frequent GPS use, it will still last around 5-7 days, which is pretty good compared to some high end smartwatches that barely last two days. (Apple watch I’m looking at you)

I mainly use smartwatches for fitness tracking, and the GT 5 does not disappoint. The fitness tracking is excellent. Monitoring heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring, whch according to lots of Huawei GT users are comparably accurate compared to sector leader, Garmin.

The watch has over 100+ workout modes with real-time running analysis and a dual band GPS which is accurate, certainly as accurate as other watches at twice the price.

The smart features are a little bit limited though, as there’s no Google services, so no Google Maps, Google Assistant, or Play Store. No third-party app support beyond Huawei’s AppGallery, which has very few useful apps.

You also can’t reply to messages directly from the watch (only preset replies for Android), but the bluetooth calling works well, and the speaker is loud and clear.

The 46mm version is comfortable, though it’s slightly big for smaller wrists. The fluoroelastomer strap is soft and durable. 5ATM & IP69K water resistance means you can shower and swim with it without worry.

If you want to go freediving or require a higher level of spec, then I recommend the Huawei GT 5 Pro as a step up from the base model.

Specifications: Type: Smart | Size: 40mm / 45mm / 50mm, weight 53g(2oz)

Reasons to buy: GPS positioning on charts | barometric pressure and compass | Smartphone connectivity | An incredible amount of styles and colours | A single charge lasts 14 days

Reasons to avoid: Premium price without a premium design

The Instinct 2, launched in February 2022 is Garmin’s all-round watch, which they call their outdoors watch. Features that are particularly relevant to sailors include GPS positioning on charts; barometric pressure and a compass.

It has smartphone connectivity, receives emails and texts, and can control music via a phone. This watch also has an inbuilt thermometer and heart rate monitor.

The Garmin Instinct is available in no fewer than 20 different styles and colours. It’s actual diameter is 47mm (1 13/16” in) but the viewable face is 32mm (1 1/4”). The Instinct is 16mm (5/8” in) thick and weighs 53g (2 oz).

For racing sailors, it also has multiple start sequence options. I have tested this watch out cycling, sailing, at the pool and it performed brilliantly. What it lacks in sophistication and no touch screen, it more than makes up for in functionality.

The Garmin Instinct watch is a good alternative for anyone seeking a more moderately priced alternative to the Quatix range.

Specifications: Apple or android smart phone compatible, Sizes: 47mm / 51mm, weight 82g, Battery life: up to 16 days with screen always visible, GPS tracking, waterproof to 10 ATM

Reasons to buy: Suits a multitude of water activity | Highly customisable | An incredible amount of data available on your wrist | A single charge lasts 14 days

Reasons to avoid: High level of functionality is not for the technologically phobic

This watch I tested comprehensively for several weeks/months – it is a very smart design, with functions for every type of pastime on the water and off it.

Garmin is well known for superior boating instruments and they have now managed to squeeze all the data of a ten-inch chartplotter into a 1.3” inch round sailing watch. Bluetooth functionality means you can connect it to a Garmin chartplotter using the free Garmin Connect app, and to other makes of plotter using the Garmin transceiver (a $150 extra).

This allows all the features of a chartplotter to be displayed on the watch, including charts and even autopilot control to allow you to change heading or follow a GPS route – provided it is also connected through the chartplotter.

The Quatix 6 also offers more typical smartwatch functions including the ability to receive email and texts, can be used to control music on board, and monitors the user’s heart-rate.

It’s simple to switch between ‘boat display’ and ‘stylish watch’ modes, as hundreds of different watch faces that can be downloaded to customise it to the wearer’s preference, including an antique style face and even a copy of Big Ben. The Quatix 6 can also be switched between analogue and digital.

It’s overall diameter is 51mm (2” in) with a 36mm (1 5/8” in) viewable face, and it is 17mm (11/16”) thick. The Quatix 6’s weight is 83g (3oz) with the plastic strap or 156g (5.5oz) with the stainless band, which is quite a bit heavier than a conventional watch.

FAQ: What makes the best sailing watch?

The ability to read the time, countdown or data in a hurry or at an angle is key, so look out for digital readouts with large numbers – some sailing watches have the ability to switch from digital to analogue readouts – and screens that can be viewed in different qualities of daylight. Backlit functions are essential for anyone heading offshore, whether racing or cruising.

A well-fitting wristband or strap with a secure clasp is vital to keep the watch on your arm. Most sailing watches have soft rubber or synthetic wristbands, which are more durable in a marine environment, and safer than steel. Rubber straps are also lighter and easier to adjust.

If you plan to use your watch for race start timing, look for programmable start sequence options, a sync button, countdowns that switch to seconds in the final stages. A loud, clear alarm or ‘beep’ function that tells you time to the gun is particularly useful, so you can keep watching your course, trim and other boats around you during the final approach to the line rather than having to glance at your wrist.

