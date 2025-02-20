Suunto Ocean Smart Diving and sailing watch Review

This watch is a beast! As someone who enjoys both freediving and outdoor sports, this watch can handle both worlds of on the water and under the water easily.

Specifications: Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED color display with sapphire glass and stainless steel bezel. Battery Life: Up to 60 hours in dive mode. Up to 50 hours with continuous GPS tracking.

Dive Features: Supports single and multi-gas modes, including air and nitrox. Utilizes the Suunto Bühlmann 16 GF algorithm for decompression management. Compatible with the Suunto Tank POD for wireless tank pressure monitoring. Customizable audio and vibration alarms for safety alerts.

Sports and Activity Tracking: Over 95 sport modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and yoga. On-wrist heart rate monitoring, step counting, calorie tracking, and sleep analysis. Advanced training features with heart rate variability analysis.

Navigation and Outdoor Features: High-precision GNSS system for accurate location tracking. Offline maps available globally at no extra cost. Barometric sensor providing altitude readings and storm alarms.

What I think of it…

The watch feels premium and rugged. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display is bright and crisp, even under direct sunlight. The sapphire glass and stainless steel bezel give it a solid, high-end feel, and I love that it’s made in Finland with renewable energy. The strap is comfortable, and despite being packed with features, it’s not overly bulky on my wrist, though let’s not pretend this thing is small, I’m used to wearing large watches, so if you do have a smaller wrist like me, it might take a little getting used to. .

I took it on a few pool based free dives, and it performed really well. The Suunto Bühlmann 16 GF algorithm provides detailed dive data, and I found the alerts—both audio and vibration—to be extremely useful underwater. The interface is intuitive, and I could easily switch between different dive modes, including nitrox, not that I needed those settings as I was breath holding.

I haven’t have a chance to test the additional features, but the watch can pair with the Suunto Tank POD which would give real-time tank pressure data.

Outside of diving, the GPS tracking and offline maps are excellent. Whether I’m running trails with my tiny dog or cycling, the navigation features are spot on. The heart rate monitoring and training insights are accurate and detailed, though maybe not as in-depth as Garmin’s. It covers 95+ sports modes, which is great for someone like me who switches between activities often, often hopping on a rowing machine, doing gym work and then jumping on a boat, or in the water for a swim.

Battery life is good but not mind-blowing. I got around 50 hours with GPS tracking, and up to 60 hours in dive mode, but with regular smartwatch use, I needed to charge it every 4-5 days. That’s reasonable, but some competitors last longer.

If you’re an adventurer who dives, hikes, and trains, this watch is one of the best all-in-one solutions out there. It’s rugged, packed with features, and reliable in the water. However, if you’re strictly a runner or cyclist, a dedicated Garmin or Coros watch might suit you better for the price.