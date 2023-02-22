Best kayak deals: Our pick of the best bargains

We've scouted around for some of the best kayak deals and have found some great bargains for you.

One of the easiest ways to get out on the water is with an inflatable kayak. They're stable, they're easy to stow and they travel easily.

This article was Originally published Nov 2022 – it was price checked and new deals added 22 Feb 2023.

Growing in popularity over the past 10 years, the inflatable kayak provides a real opportunity for those with limited storage or transportation to get out on the water easily.

If you want to see more kayaks choices then have a look at our buyers’ guide to the best kayaks and canoes

Here’s some of the best deals available right now for inflatable kayaks.

Sevylor Tahiti Plus Kayak – 2 + 1

Save nearly 50% off this budget-friendly kayak for two adults and one child, ideal for lakes, fishing and calmer water.

It offers stability and comfort when out on the water, with an integrated spray deck at bow and stern. The seats are easy to adjust and remove.

This inflatable kayak comes with with a backpack style carry bag. It has a PVC hull, two PVC side chambers and floor chamber.

When inflated it measures 361 x 90 cm, and can carry a maximum load of 200 kg. A boat repair set is included in the price.

Was: £279.99

Now: £144.99 at Amazon View Deal

AQUA MARINA BETTA 1 person inflatable kayak, complete package

There’s a saving of 26% on this single-person, budget-friendly kayak from Decathlon.

It is light at 9kg and can take a payload of 110kg. It measures 312cm long x 80cm wide.

It has an adjustable seat with backrest and the basic essentials to get you out on the water for minimal cost.

Was: £269

Now: £199 at Decathlon View Deal

AQUA MARINA TOMAHAWK AIR-C Drop-Stitch inflatable canoe

Okay, it’s a canoe, not a kayak, but we don’t like to discriminate and we love a bargain. This fab drop-stitched inflatable canoe is made by Decathlon.

The tomahawk inflatable canoe model offers great versatility on the water and could be used an an alternative tender.

The added bonus is you can carry two people and your dog and some shopping in this one. Or your camping gear. Or 3 friends can paddle out together.

(Yeah, can probably you tell we love a good canoe here on the tech team at Yachting World!)

This is a pretty decent deal saving 36%, and the key specs are as follows:

Size: 478cm x 88cm, Max. Payload: 260kg, Weight: 24.7kg, Air Chambers: 2+1+2, Kayak fins: 2

Was: £1,019

Now: £799 at Decathlon View Deal

Föhn Adventure High Pressure Kayak, 1 Person

Save 28% off this dropstitch-constructed single-person kayak from Wiggle.

It comes with a pump, paddle, repair kit and a decent shaped rucksack-style carry bag,

Dimensions are 352cm x 73cm, the max load capacity is 220kg and this inflatable kayak weighs in at just 12.9kg. It also has a removable fin for directional stability.

Was: £699

Now: £499 at Wiggle.co.uk View Deal