Best Black Friday Binocular deals: Waterproof binocular bargains for outdoor enthusiasts

We boaters know a thing or two about waterproof binoculars, I've trawled through loads of Black Friday Binocular deals to bring you the best of the best
If you’ve been holding out for a new pair of binoculars this year then now is your time to pick up a bargain pair. I’ve trawled through loads of Black Friday Binocular deals with a focus on waterproof binoculars and binoculars for sailors and boaters to being you the very best of the offers in the 2024 Black Friday sales.
When it comes to Black Friday binoculars for sailors, you will want to look for models that are waterproof, feature internal compasses, floating bodies and image stabilisation: luckily there are waterproof binoculars for every boat and budget out there which will be suitable, the rest of the options are all personal taste and preference.
I am continuously scouring the web for the best Black Friday Binocular deals over the next few days so keep an eye on this page to see what I can find for you.
Best Black Friday Binocular deals on Waterproof Binoculars
Hooway 7×50 waterproof binoculars
Save -37%
Now Only $87.99 Was $139.99
We tested the same binoculars in our group test, though with a different badge. These are a great binocular for all kinds of boating and outdoors activities
read our review of a differently badged version of these binoculars Konus binocular review
STEINER hunting binoculars 10×42
Save -27%
Now Only £239 Was £329
Steiner make the dogs doohdads of binoculars. These hunting binoculars are lightweight and ideal for us boaters doing a spot of coastal pilotage. Their light weight and bright optics make these a brilliant choice for boating. I don’t know if you noticed my enthusiasm for Steiner, but I blookming LOVE THESE!
A great deal too with almost a third off.
Bushnell Engage X 10x42mm Binoculars
Save -20%
Now Only $119.89 Was $149.99
IPX7 Waterproof and Lightweight Binoculars for Hunting, Travel, and Camping, these Bushnells are a great lightweight option for use while boating and fishing.
Olympus 8×42 PRO Waterproof Binoculars with Case and Strap
Save -47%
Now Only £255 Was £479.99
Wow, how about this for a fabulous deal. These premium Olympus waterproof binoculars have 47% off, that’s a HUGE saving for a seriously great with of kit. These waterproof binoculars can take you effortlessly from boating to outdoors exploring. They’re light enough to pack with you for every kind of travels.
We have tested lots of waterproof binoculars as part of our ongoing mission to find the best binoculars for boating, here’s a buyers guide I wrote to help you decide what type are right for you
Top 15 Best Marine Binoculars for navigation and pilotage – tried and tested