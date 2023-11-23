We've tested the Intex Challenger inflatable kayak heavily for 10 years and it's still going strong, so it's definitely worth buying during Black Friday week sales





The single-person Intex Challenger is the best Black Friday inflatable kayak deal that we have seen so far and is now the cheapest it has been since last Black Friday.

Cards on the table, we’ve not tested the single person model, but our kayak tester, Drew Maglio has been using the two-person version for over 10 years and he reports that it still looks and behaves like new even after a fair amount of abuse. The single version is constructed in exactly the same way, with the same features, it is just smaller, so we’ve no reason to believe that the single person Intex Challenger would be any different.

The Challenger features a fully-inflatable construction, detachable skeg that slides into place, and inflatable seats that are actually very comfortable.

Compared to rigid kayaks, the Challenger is also much easier to handle and carry because it is so light and as it’s an inflatable boat it can also be bent and manipulated easily.

Set up takes all of five minutes, while breakdown takes about ten minutes to clean any sand and squeeze out all of the air – the latter task is greatly sped by the included proprietary valve for rapid deflation.

