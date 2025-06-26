A second hand yacht that holds its value? Here’s how to get one

A yacht with a cult following has advantages. With an enduring appeal and pedigree they tend to hold their value – though owners are often reluctant to part with them. But what’s the secret to joining the club?

Whisper it quietly, but yachts, and perhaps their owners too, quite often have an archetype.

A well-worn Amel Super Maramu 2000 anchored in the French Caribbean may have something of an insouciant air about it, and the brand is known to have a cultish following.

An Ovni and a Land Rover Defender occupy overlapping spaces on a Venn diagram, and inspire similar loyalties.

Swan owners, rich or not-quite-so-rich, have invariably been seduced by their yacht, rather than sold to. But what are the keys to buying a perennially popular design?

Part of the club

Buying into a respected name in boatbuilding comes with benefits from day one. A well-established owners’ association can help fill gaps in a yacht’s history before you even commit to purchase. It’s also likely that owners share a similar mindset, forming an international network that can be invaluable when you need an obscure part number or advice on a brand-specific quirk.

Joel Tatham bought his 1994 Hallberg-Rassy 42F in Scotland after owning a Dufour and a Colvic. “As soon as we bought the 42, we were in touch with Hallberg-Rassy, who could provide all sorts of information – even down to where to get new sliders for the curtains.

Article continues below…

“When you buy into the brand, you also get access to all this knowledge. They retain the original plans and specifications and know what tends to go wrong, as well as the best way to fix it,” he explains.

Tatham’s boat is a popular model and arguably the quintessential Hallberg-Rassy, with over 400 HR42s built. His future sailing plans include a transatlantic.

“She’s now in Grenada. We sailed there via the Canaries and the Caribbean. She’s performed so well and is a very different boat from the Dufour I had before.

“The build quality is exceptional – both what you can see and what’s hidden. This also means that she is easy to work on because this was considered when the yacht was drawn.”

The Hallberg-Rassy Owners Association (HROA) is a UK-based group with over 600 members. It organises rallies, technical seminars, and maintains an online forum with discussions on maintenance and cruising.

“The group has been invaluable,” explains Tatham. “I joined before even taking ownership. There is something in the idea that a certain type of person owns a Rassy – we all appreciate the fact that it’s a boat where the fundamentals have been done right. The network is great for information, and if you want it to be it’s also a source of social sailing and events if that’s something you want to do as well.”

Find a specialist

Buyers in the market for a particular yacht model, particularly from brands with a cult following, are often dealing with one, perhaps two maximum, brokers that specialise in that market.

Being well positioned to make a quick purchase is key, explains Alex Grabau: “Yachts do come to the market that never end up being listed. The buyer has already contacted the broker, gone into some depth, and perhaps viewed yachts already, funnelling down to what they are really looking for.

“A good broker will listen to the client and not try and sell them something they don’t want, instead ensuring they are ready when the right boat does come along. Often a broker will know the right buyer and so is able to make the connection before the yacht is listed. However, what this depends on – and it’s crucial – is a broker that’s been well informed by the client to what they are really looking for in the first place.”

Classics on screen

Older Oyster designs are legendary for their seakeeping ability. In 1979, the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s radio boat – an Oyster 39 ketch – remained hove-to relaying messages in the 1979 Fastnet without incident, despite appalling conditions.

Amy Cartwright and Matt Humphreys have sailed their 1985 Oyster 37 Heritage Florence around the world over seven years, documenting their travels on their YouTube channel Sailing Florence.

Other popular channels featuring older designs taking on serious bluewater adventures and showing liveaboard life on a vintage design include YW contributor Max Campbell with his 1970 S&S Swan 37 Elixir (Untide Sailing), and one of the biggest and original YouTube vlogging channels, SV Delos, who spent 13 years sailing their Amel Super Maramu around the world, before building an explorer cat.

We bought an Ovni

Neil and Jenny Brown bought their Ovni 43 Fidelio on the day she was listed. “We were on our way to look at another yacht, when a listing popped up online. I changed our plans, and by the end of the day, we’d agreed to buy her.”

Alubat Shipyard has built aluminium Ovni yachts since the first hard-chined lifting keel Ovni 28 in 1978. Today they retain a distinct appearance – once described by our sister title Yachting Monthly as ‘agricultural’ – but are renowned for their internal comfort and seakindliness.

Stephen Johnson is director of North Sea Maritime, which sells Ovnis in the UK. He has noticed a pattern among Ovni owners. “They are practical, experienced sailors who have typically researched a lot before purchase to understand exactly what they are buying and how it will suit their plans. It’s not a casual purchase but an informed buy. To buy an Ovni is to become part of a club of like-minded people.”

Fidelio is one of only a handful of Ovnis available for charter (gowestsailing.com). “The appeal is a niche thing. The interior fit-out and layout is quirky – not for everyone – but we like it. We’re upfront with guests that you’ll find better joinery on other yachts, even ones that cost quite a lot less, but it is highly practical for the number of berths.”

One of their main reasons for choosing an Ovni was safety. “We had turned away from the idea of plastic boats, worried that we might hit something eventually. The Ovni felt reassuringly solid from the moment we stepped aboard. It’s built to go places – including anchorages that most yachts can’t reach. Up here on the West Coast in high season, you’ll find spots that are essentially full – unless you can go shallower.”

The charter has proved enormously popular. “We get our fair share of Ovni enthusiasts – some are trying before they buy. It’s a great place to see what she can do and she comes into her own in the more remote islands.”

Next year they plan an ARC+ rally and Atlantic circuit. “We’re looking forward to a bluewater adventure to stretch her legs. Like most Ovni owners, we have great confidence in her ability to take on what we ask of her. She’s a utilitarian machine, and that’s a huge part of the appeal.”

If you enjoyed this….

Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.