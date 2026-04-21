4 must-see multihulls: Top launches set to premiere at La Grande-Motte 2026

Power moves to sail and carbon meets comfort. Here are the four key multihulls set to define the 2026 International Multihull Show in France

The multihull market in 2026 is no longer a monolith of charter cats versus speed machines. As we head to the 16th edition of the International Multihull Show at La Grande-Motte (22-26 April), the lines are blurring more than ever.

We are seeing a fascinating divergence: on one hand, ultra-lightweight carbon weapons designed to outrun weather systems; on the other, voluminous floating homes that entice powerboat owners into the world of sail.

With a record 80 hulls expected afloat this year, I’ve picked out the four premieres that best represent this shifting landscape

Outremer 48

The Outremer 45, which launched 12 years ago, became a benchmark model for fast bluewater cruising. In 2017, it was stretched to a 48 at the transoms, while its popularity became cemented by the biggest sailing YouTube channel, Sailing La Vagabonde.

The International Multihull Show at La Grande-Motte, France, will be the first public showing of this fresh new 48.

Feedback from over 100 owners led to some demanding improvements for the new model, which centred on performance, comfort and ergonomics. Outremer will have confidence in addressing these, thanks to the success of its recent 55 and 52. The 48 clearly continues the learning and style of these models, including the hallmark coachroof line, and once again leans on the heavyweight French design team of VPLP, Patrick Le Quément, and Franck Darnet.

Ease of handling is once again a priority – including a bulkhead helm station with swivelling double seat and a wheel which can be canted to allow steering from outboard or a fully protected position inboard. The low boom is easy to access with steps to the coachroof at the mast base.

Headroom and glazing are also enhanced, with this new 48 offering more ventilation and near-unobstructed views from the main living area. Meanwhile, the forward-facing navstation makes for a comfortable and proven option for standing night watches.

The 48 also has more volume, headroom and refrigeration space over its predecessor. ‘My Free Space’ is Outremer’s term for an adaptable cabin, in this case, in the forward port hull, which can be chosen as a bunk or double cabin, workshop, office or kids’ room.

The increased payload capacity (now four tonnes) is another benefit which will suit today’s cruisers who carry an increasing amount of kit.

The production of these smaller Outremers moved to Lorient after parent company Grand Large Yachting acquired Marsaudon Composites. However, Outremer is also rapidly developing its larger models too, with the recent news of two new models coming next year in the 57 and 64. The 57 is an evolution of the 55, while the 64 is a true flagship with integrated crew quarters, which will link Outremer’s offerings more closely with its sister company Gunboat.

We’ll report back in more detail on the 48 following its premiere.

Outremer 48 specifications

LWL: 14.63m 48ft 0in

Beam: 7.56m 24ft 10

Draught: 1.25-2.10m 4ft 1in-6ft 11in

Displacement (light): 10,500kg 23,148lb

Sail area (upwind): 117m2 1,259ft2

Price: €1,190,000 ex VAT

Contact: catamaran-outremer.com

Aquila 50 Sail

We’ve seen many sailing yacht designers and yards in the past turn their hands to motorboats – which makes sense, as they are used to drawing and building highly efficient hulls. Rarely, if ever, though, have we seen it the other way around, with a power brand creating a yacht line.

Since its formation in 2012, Aquila has built up a vast range of powercats, and this year sees it branching into the sailing sector with the premiere of this voluminous new 50ft model. These fully resin-infused multihulls are built in a state-of-the-art, one million square feet facility in China, which ensures a high level of quality control.

One look at the huge spaces on the flybridge and forward cockpit shows that volume and comfort have clearly been prioritised, with a choice of four to six en suite cabins offered. Yet some reassurance in their performance ability comes from the fact that renowned Slovenian firm J&J (Elan, Shipman, Sunbeam) has drawn the lines for these new sail models. The new range includes a 45 due later this year and a 65ft model in 2027.

The 50 on display is an electric drive (ES) model, fitted with twin Torqeedo 50kW Deep Blue motors. It’s offered either with this hybrid setup or conventional diesel propulsion.

Aquila 50 Sail specifications

LOA: 14.97m 49ft 1in

Beam: 7.86m 25ft 9in

Draught: 1.45m 4ft 8in

Price from: €950,000, or €1.2m for the hybrid version

Contact: aquilaboats.com

Trimarine Composites TRM43

While it may look like a performance weapon, and is built by long-standing specialists in lightweight craft to ensure it is lighter than anything else in its class, this TRM43 is a bluewater cat conceived for an experienced long distance sailor. Fast, reliable and autonomous are the foundations of the project.

The lightweight displacement figure of 5,600kg is seriously light, and helps make for a potentially very rapid yacht. Indeed it is a full two tonnes lighter than the Marsaudon TS42, the boat it arguably resembles the most, which, when it was still being built, was probably the lightest production cruising cat in this size sector. No surprise then that the design is by Christophe Barreau/Frédéric Neuman, who worked on the TS42, as well as previous Outremer and Catana models. It features a powerful, wide beam (8m), a long bowsprit and daggerboards, tiller steering from bucket seats, and purposeful trawler-style coachroof windows.

The choice of yard is also key to this light weight. Trimarine Composites has quite the back catalogue, from Amercia’s Cup and IMOCA builds to Brenta daysailers, racer cruisers such as Lann Ael 2, and the GP70 which launched a couple of years ago. In short this Lisbon yard knows how to make fast yachts. The TRM43 is built in a composite of carbon and glassfibre with Corecell foam and epoxy resin. The main structures are all in carbon. Combine this with the slender hull forms and plenty of sail power and the result is the TR43 should start sailing and matching wind speed from just 2-3 knots of breeze and can clock 250-mile days.

Systems and fitout are kept simple to ensure sailing performance and independence. Solar panels above the davits and bimini recharge the lithium batteries, which provide enough power for near unlimited autonomy at anchor. The watermaker produces 40lt per hour, without needing to run the twin 30hp Volvos, while the bimini features a rainwater harvesting system.

The TRM43 can be spartan to suit solo sailors or include more comfort for cruising with full crews. As it is very much a semi-custom approach, Trimarine has priced it for construction at €900,000 with a base configuration and systems package of €460,000, with options and final spec finalised to suit each owner.

Trimarine Composites TRM43 specifications

Hull length: 13.08m 42ft 11in

LWL: 13.04m 42ft 9in

Beam: 7.92m 26ft 0in

Draught: 1.0m-2.5m 3ft 3in-8ft 2in

Displacement (light): 5,600kg 12,346lb

Contact: trimarine.com

Simbad 55

The International Multihull Show this spring will feature the world premiere of the first new model from this fresh new brand.

Spanish yard Simbad Yachts is aiming to appeal to a new generation of sailing enthusiasts, those looking for true ease of buying, managing and sailing a luxurious catamaran. It has a deliberately transparent approach to its pricing to help show the equipment-rich and ready-to-sail level of its yachts.

Simbad, which uses the Spanish spelling of the fictional Sinbad the Sailor (‘Simbad el Marino’), is a privately funded shipyard in Alicante. It is building its first three of these 55s on spec. All production is in-house, from a former refit yard with the facilities to crane its new builds straight into the water.

Plenty of reassurance comes from the experienced French designers behind this first model. Naval architecture is by Pierre Delion (Garcia, Mojito, Nahoa), with exterior styling and interior design by Franck Darnet, the accomplished multihull stylist behind yachts such as Privilege, JFA and the current Outremer and ORC ranges. When I spoke with Darnet at the Düsseldorf show in January, he explained that Simbad’s vision is to produce luxurious and voluminous cats with broad appeal.

In this respect, the Simbad 55 is a flybridge model designed to attract powerboat owners, too. It is fitted with twin 110hp or 150hp engines to ensure it can cruise at double figures. Joystick steering also integrates engines and thrusters, while docking manoeuvres are aided by 360° cameras.

Darnet believes Simbad has the energy and finance behind it to offer something special. The company wants to produce catamarans that are easy to sail and offer real comfort. And it aims to deliver each boat properly ready to sail. It also offers a full service and management scheme, storage and delivery service, shared ownership plans, as well as a new form of leasing programme, where the yacht can be purchased in instalments (and sold back).

Three different versions of the 55 are offered: Legend, Ultra and Solent, all with very inclusive specs as standard. The Legend features full comfort accessories, including Sea.AI anti-collision radar and night vision cameras, electric sail controls and in-boom furling, a carbon rig and Doyle sails, and a jet tender. All three versions offer a choice of galley layouts, and two to five cabins.

Refreshingly, the pricing and spec comparison between the three different lines of 55 offered is all clearly shown on Simbad’s website.

Simbad 55 specifications

LOA: 17.59m 57ft 9in

Beam: 8.52m 27ft 11in

Draught: 1.64m 5ft 5in

Displacement: 30,000kg 66,138lb

Upwind sail area: 173m² 1,862ft2

Price from: €1.3m base; €1.89m Solent; €2.38m Ultra and €2.99m Legend

Contact: simbad-yachts.com

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