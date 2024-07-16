Best Prime Day dry bag deals: Watertight options for moisture-free valuables

Are you looking to pick up a watertight deal on dry bags? We've searched for you so you can feel confident in protecting your valuables on the water.

It’s time for some Amazon Prime Day deals! Are you hungry for a watertight dry bag bargain? We’ve researched Amazon’s offering to save you time when scrolling.

You’ll require an Amazon Prime membership to participate in this year’s biggest shopping event (so far). However, if you don’t fancy subscribing, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead.

You can cancel at any time within 30 days. So if you subscribe now, you can get some Prime Day 2024 boating deals with enough time to cancel without paying the fee.

Prime Day dry bag deals US

Yeti Camino 20 all purpose waterproof carryall | Save 43%

It’s easy to see why Yeti bags are a firm favourite amongst many outdoor enthusiasts. Despite their high price tags, everything we’ve tested by them so far has beaten the competition. We haven’t tried this Yeti carryall, however, our Test Editor Toby Hodges said about Yeti’s Panga 50lt, ‘We voted this Yeti Panga as out pick of the litter in terms of robustness. This is the veritable Hummer of durable kit bags.’ View Deal

EarthPak waterproof 10L dry bag | Save 32%

Our Editor Toby Heppell noted that this drybag is ideal for paddle boarding: ‘If you want to go any distance on a paddle board, one of the most useful things you can have is a drybag in which to store your phone, a spare top, your lunch etc. This 10lt dry bag is the perfect size for clipping onto the front of your board, keeping things dry and out of the way.’ View Deal

EarthPak waterproof duffel bag | Save 21%

For longer journeys, this roll-top duffel bag is well-reviewed. Although we haven’t tested it, 81% of reviewers gave it five stars at the time of writing. Reviews particularly commented on how watertight and durable it is. Michael, a customer from the US, stated, ‘This bag suffered 3 dunkings in the 11-point river at high flow spots. Everything remained dry and intact. It took a beating and held up great.’ View Deal

