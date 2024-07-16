Best Prime Day dry bag deals: Watertight options for moisture-free valuables

Are you looking to pick up a watertight deal on dry bags? We've searched for you so you can feel confident in protecting your valuables on the water.
It’s time for some Amazon Prime Day deals! Are you hungry for a watertight dry bag bargain? We’ve researched Amazon’s offering to save you time when scrolling.
You’ll require an Amazon Prime membership to participate in this year’s biggest shopping event (so far). However, if you don’t fancy subscribing, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead.
You can cancel at any time within 30 days. So if you subscribe now, you can get some Prime Day 2024 boating deals with enough time to cancel without paying the fee.
Prime Day dry bag deals US
Piscifun 20L dry bag with waterproof phone case | Save 25%
We haven’t tested this 20L drybag. However, it’s highly rated on Amazon US, with over 6,000 customers giving it five stars. Made from 500D PVC Material, it is likely to be durable, as the reviews reflect. One customer wrote, “The bag keeps my stuff dry and protected. I have the 10L and needed a bigger size so went right back to this brand since I know it is good quality.” It even comes with a sealed and IPX8 waterproof phone case, too!
KastKing Cyclone Seal dry bag | Save 30%
For a no-frills dry bag to grab for a quick session on the water, the KastKing Cyclone Seal looks like a good choice. 10, 20, and 30L options are available, with an extra PVC layer inside for added waterproofing. Although we haven’t tried it, it’s well-reviewed, with one customer, Gavin Carlisle, saying, ‘This bag is amazing. It keeps all my essentials nice and dry.’
HEETA 5L dry bag | Save 14%
For those looking for a little dry bag for having fun on the water, either kayaking, paddleboarding, or even swimming, this HEETA option looks reliable. With over 23 thousand five-star reviews on Amazon, there is particular praise for its closure and waterproofness. Compared to other deals, this bag is see-through, so there would be potentially less rummaging around compared to non-see-through bags. Other sizes with Prime Day Deals range from 10 to 40L.
Yeti Camino 20 all purpose waterproof carryall | Save 43%
It’s easy to see why Yeti bags are a firm favourite amongst many outdoor enthusiasts. Despite their high price tags, everything we’ve tested by them so far has beaten the competition. We haven’t tried this Yeti carryall, however, our Test Editor Toby Hodges said about Yeti’s Panga 50lt, ‘We voted this Yeti Panga as out pick of the litter in terms of robustness. This is the veritable Hummer of durable kit bags.’
EarthPak waterproof 10L dry bag | Save 32%
Our Editor Toby Heppell noted that this drybag is ideal for paddle boarding: ‘If you want to go any distance on a paddle board, one of the most useful things you can have is a drybag in which to store your phone, a spare top, your lunch etc. This 10lt dry bag is the perfect size for clipping onto the front of your board, keeping things dry and out of the way.’
EarthPak waterproof duffel bag | Save 21%
For longer journeys, this roll-top duffel bag is well-reviewed. Although we haven’t tested it, 81% of reviewers gave it five stars at the time of writing. Reviews particularly commented on how watertight and durable it is. Michael, a customer from the US, stated, ‘This bag suffered 3 dunkings in the 11-point river at high flow spots. Everything remained dry and intact. It took a beating and held up great.’
Iron JIAs waterproof duffle and luggage bag | Save 20%
For those looking for a mid-size drybag for a sailing trip, this waterproof duffle promises 500D PVC material. Although we haven’t tried it, it has over 1,700 5-star ratings on Amazon. As it is marketed as a motorcycle bag, reviewers have vouched for its durability while riding in the rain. This robustness sounds ideal for use on a yacht in harsh weather!
Prime Day dry bag UK deals
HEETA 5L dry bag | Save 15%
For those looking for a little dry bag for having fun on the water, either kayaking, paddleboarding, or even swimming, this HEETA option looks reliable. With over 23 thousand five-star reviews on Amazon, there is particular praise for its closure and waterproofness. Compared to other deals, this bag is see-through, so there would be potentially less rummaging around compared to non-see-through bags. Other sizes with Prime Day Deals range from 10 to 40L.
Unigear dry bag with adjustable shoulder strap | Save 15%
If you’d like a bag that’s easy to find in the dark, this bag has 11 different colour options, including bright yellow. As one reviewer said, ‘Can’t beat a brightly coloured dry bag; you might need to find it in the day, the dusk, and the night.’ We haven’t trialled this one, but the 4.6 out of 5 overall rating on Amazon at the time of writing helped it on this list.
Blackace arteesol multifunction 45L waterproof bag | Save 10%
I like the look of this bag for keeping valuables dry on water-sports adventures. It’s seemingly ideal for the occasional accidental dip in the water or keeping clothes dry after a swim. This bag comes in sizes to suit longer and shorter journeys, ranging from 20L to 45L. The customer reviews on Amazon mark it as a 4.4 out of 5.
ivoler waterproof pouch bag and phone case | Save 17%
Do you like to keep your valuables attached to you when on the water? If so, with this phone case, you can capture underwater memories on your camera roll. The waterproof pouch bag looks ideal for a wallet in case you fancy a riverside pub stop after a paddle boarding session. Although we haven’t tested it, the over 2,500 5-star reviews indicate it’s worked well for keeping precious items dry.
Goosehill waterproof dry bag | Save 15%
Love having a little dry bag to hand when paddling in a kayak? Ever worried about leaving your phone on a breach while you swim? If so, a customer of this option said,’I bought this for my holiday to Crete. I was travelling alone and didn’t want to risk leaving valuables in bag on beach towel. This was perfect. I was able to go swimming and take phone, keys, money etc with me! It also stopped me getting sunburnt on back. Added bonus!’ And it’s got a 4.7 out of 5 overall rating on Amazon.
Didn’t find what you’re looking for? Head to Amazon’s dedicated sailing page for more marine products.