Yonda Spook Wetsuit Review

Plus size open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, tested the Yonda Spook swimming wetsuit – here’s how she got on.

Yonda Spook Wetsuit in XXXL

Best entry-level all-round outdoor swimming wetsuit

Yonda’s size range is probably the most inclusive out there. So, wonderful for someone who struggles to find a wetsuit that fits.

Our tester isn’t just curvy, she’s also tall. At 180cm (5’11”) and a UK dress size 16-18, she struggles to find wetsuits that fit her height and curves. An endurance swimmer, she typically swims front crawl for between one and three hours.

Picking a Yonda suit brought equal feelings of embarrassment and delight. We hated being called XXXL. But, having such a wide choice of sizes is wonderful in a market that serves plus-size swimmers so poorly.

The wetsuit was a perfect fit. Long enough in the body, flexible and comfortable, it offers compression without being restrictive. Thanks to lighter, stretchier neoprene on the turquoise or green arms, it has fantastic shoulder flexibility. And, no pesky buoyancy panels in the legs and bum gives you a neutral swimming position.

However, it’s worth noting that the Spook lacks the refinement of other wetsuits. That means it’s not going to enhance your performance like some of the more technical suits.

For a comfortable, size-inclusive casual swimming wetsuit, we gave the Yonda Spook four stars.

Specifications