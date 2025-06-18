The new Gill Aqua Parka is an ideal go-to for sailors, swimmers, and adventurers alike. Roomy, lightweight, and waterproof, you can throw it on over other layers, wet or dry, to keep warm while you get changed

The Gill Aqua Parka: this cozy, well-cut changing robe will keep you warm on any adventure

It was a drizzly day on our most recent sailing clothing test in Southhampton. In between shots and changing outfits, I slipped into the new Aqua Parka from Gill any chance I got.

As a change robe, it was by far the comfiest piece on the shoot and quickly became my go-to for warming up and staying dry.

Here’s why I recommend it.

The features: Wind and water-proof

True to its name, the Gill Aqua Parka has been engineered inside and out to handle water.

Outside, the shell’s stitch-free, welded seam construction wicks water right off, as well as making the coat smooth and easy to clean. This is a garment with no sharp edges, just comfort all the way through.

On the inside, the high loft thermal lining is designed to keep you warm even when thrown over wet clothing, and will draw sweat and moisture away from clammy skin. You really can throw it on over anything.

Gill Aqua Parka fit

The Aqua Parka feels like a cocoon. It’s roomy, warm, and impressively lightweight. I was as happy as a kid in the cosiest sleeping bag. It never feels as restrictive or as heavy as some kinds of heavy-duty waterproofs are want to, an impressive feat considering its loose fit.

This changing robe has been deliberately designed to be oversize to make changing underneath easier. Its cut is unrestrictive and offers great ease of movement when slipping out of wet layers or scrambling around. The sleeves are loose enough to pull your arms into, and a two-way zipper makes exposure to cold air minimal.

Some side internal-access pockets would also have been useful for the changing function, but you won’t miss them too much.

Both Yachting Monthly‘s editor, Theo and I are wearing size medium in the photos, to different effect. I actually liked having the extra room, though at my 5’5” I could have easily gone for something smaller.

Consider whether you’re looking for a blanket outer layer or whether you’ll want the option of directly changing in and out of wet gear when considering sizing.

The Gill Aqua Parka has a generous hood and deep, easy-access hand-warmer pockets. Internal compartments give you the option of keeping items dry, safe, and accessible even when you don’t want to unzip the whole garment. Adjustable sleeves and a high-neck closure help keep the cold air from creeping in.

Gill Aqua Parka looks

I particularly loved the versatile, understated sage colour of the outer shell. It’s technical kit that won’t look out of place even when you’re in between adventures. It also comes in a teal/navy combo and a sharp charcoal with a bright red accent zipper.

Gill Aqua Parka Specifications

Sizes: XS – L

Material: 100% polyester shell and lining

Features: waterproof, windproof, high loft thermal lining, storm-safe zipper