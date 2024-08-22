Testing Swans Ascender Open Water Goggles on a 3km sea swim, Outdoor Swimming Specialist Rowan Clarke reports on how they performed.

Swans Ascender Open Water Goggles

Best all-around open water goggles

Comfortable, adjustable and great vision – no wonder these are the goggles our sea swimming tester reaches for again and again.

Japanese brand Swans has been designing and making goggles since 1945. So, it’s fair to say they know their stuff.

Designed for open water and triathlon, the Ascenders are perfect for outdoor swimming adventures. With wide, curved, scratch-resistant and anti-fogging lenses, these goggles offer superb vision and clarity. We went for the mirrored lenses, not just because they’re a little bit disco, but also because they give UV and glare protection.

With a traditional double silicone strap and interchangeable nose pieces, you get a comfortable fit and no budging, even in choppy conditions.

Swans goggles are really durable – they last for ages and survive being bunged into a kit bag. But, if they break, we love that Swans sell replacement nose pieces, gaskets and straps. We also bought anti-fogging spray and a snazzy case to extend their life.

For durability and excellent functionality, we gave the Ascenders five stars.

Specifications