Speedo Women’s Biofuse 2.0 Mirror Goggles Review

Speedo Women’s Biofuse 2.0 Mirror Goggles

Best women’s open water goggles

Designed to fit female faces, these goggles are all about comfort and swimming confidence.

Speedo is such a familiar brand in the swimming world. With years of experience, it creates goggles for every imaginable scenario. The Biofuse is a long-standing favourite for its flexible, comfortable fit. And this new open-water version boasts a better fit. Plus, its anti-fog coated lenses give total UV Protection against harmful UVA and UVB radiation and fantastic wide vision.

Best of all, they’re designed for women. That doesn’t mean they’re pink (thankfully), but that they fit female faces comfortably. This means less pressure on the delicate eye area. Plus, they have a narrower nose-piece. They also have a push button mechanism on the strap, which is great if you have long nails.

It took a bit of adjustment and fiddling to get a leak-free fit. But, once fitted, they didn’t leak or fog up. They also felt very comfortable over a 2km swim.

We gave the Speedo Women’s Biofuse goggles 4 stars for comfort and fit. They’re available in men’s and children’s versions too.

Specifications