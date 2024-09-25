Orca Women’s Core One Piece Swimsuit Review

Open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, shares her review of Orca’s Core One Piece Swimsuit for open water swimming.

Orca Women’s Core One Piece Swimsuit

Best sporty one-piece swimsuit

The Core One Piece is Orca’s good-looking, quality take on the classic, sporty swimsuit.

A big fan of the sea swimming brand, Orca, our tester was drawn to the swirly, oceanic animal print. Made from good quality fabric, she found it comfortable on its own or underneath a wetsuit.

The swimsuit is cut to allow for free movement. And the racer back negates against strap slippage, so the swimsuit will stay put for your swim.

While she found the swimsuit very comfortable, she didn’t feel it was compressive. She also felt that the sizing was small – she had to go up a size. However, the Orca website does advise choosing the size up, especially if you’re between sizes.

If you’re looking for a simple, sporty swimsuit for pool or open water training, the Core One Piece is a great option. Our tester gave it four stars.

Specifications