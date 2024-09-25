Orca One piece Openwater Vitalis TRN wetsuit review

One piece Openwater Vitalis TRN wetsuit in size LW

Best triathlon training plus size wetsuit

Orca is one of our favourite open water swimming brands, with a great range of products designed to enable people to enjoy the ocean. So, we were thrilled to find that they do their popular Vitalis TRN wetsuit in plus sizes for men and women.

We used two testers for the women’s size LW. At 173cm (5’8”) and a UK dress size 20, our first tester struggles to find wetsuits to fit her curves. Our second tester is a bit shorter than the minimum height for this size at 167cm (5’6”) and a UK dress size 16-18. Both women have previously had to buy men’s wetsuits.

Fans of Orca, both women were excited to try this wetsuit. They loved being able to slip it on easily. Tester one found the fit great on her body – well-proportioned for hips, breasts, bum and shoulders. But the wetsuit was baggy on her legs. Our second tester found it a bit short and tight in the body, but it fitted her legs well.

We love that Orca has improved its sizing to include swimmers in bigger bodies. The wetsuit is soft, flexible and performs very well. We like the lower neckline for a chafe-free swim. But we did struggle a bit with the fit. For this reason, we gave it four stars.

Specifications