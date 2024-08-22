Orca Killa Comfort Swimming Goggles Review

Outdoor Swimming Specialist Rowan Clarke tried Orca’s Killa Comfort Swimming Goggles – did they live up to the name?

Orca Killa Comfort Swimming Goggles

Most comfortable open-water swimming goggles

Killa Comfort by name, killer comfort by nature – you’ll forget you’re wearing these fantastic all-rounders.

Named after the apex predator, open water swimming brand Orca is all about giving you sea swimming confidence. Orca is renowned among open-water swimmers for quality products – and these goggles are no exception.

Their beauty is their simplicity. Expect no gimmicks, no fancy features, just great goggles. You can only buy them in one size. But, they’re so soft and flexible that they fit all face shapes. And because Orca has perfected an ergonomic gasket that reduces pressure around the delicate eye area, we didn’t experience any nasty goggle marks.

Reminding us of wrap-around ski goggles or sunglasses, we found the breadth of vision unbeatable. Plus, we experienced no leaks, drag or fogginess. We also appreciated the anti-glare mirrored lenses on a sunny day.

Functionality, style, comfort and a great price point – these goggles deserve their five-star rating. We now want to buy them in all three lens-tint options.

Specifications