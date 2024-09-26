Lomo Nuotare Ladies Swimming Wetsuit Review

Plus size open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, tested Lomo’s Nuotare wetsuit – here’s how she got on.

Lomo Nuotare Ladies Swimming Wetsuit in Tall Wide A

Best multisport durable wetsuit

Lomo’s inclusive sizing is unbeatable. Not only catering for different sized curves, it also accommodates different heights.

Our tester is tall and curvy. At 180cm (5’11”) and a UK dress size 16-18, she struggles to find wetsuits that fit her height and curves. An endurance swimmer, she typically swims front crawl for between one and three hours.

We were excited to have such a wide choice of sizes in a market that still serves plus-size swimmers so poorly. Lomo offers three height options – short, medium and tall. Each height has a choice of widths, A, B or C.

The wetsuit feels great to wear. More than long enough in the body, it was the stretchiest, most comfortable wetsuit our tester had ever worn. Thanks to its stretchy outer layer, it’s easy to get on and off and super flexible – especially around the shoulders and hips. And, with thinner neoprene on the legs than the body, you can swim in a neutral swimming position.

However, there’s a trade-off. The super stretchy neoprene is not smooth-coated. That means it isn’t streamlined for swimming like more technical wetsuits.

As an open water swimming wetsuit, it loses marks for its lack of smooth coating and technical features. But, as a wetsuit for a casual dipper, breaststroke swimmer or someone who’s on and off their paddleboard, you can’t beat it.

Specifications

Double-lined Super Stretchy neoprene

3mm Torso panels for warmth

2mm Waist, legs and arms for warmth and flexibility

Seam-free underarm area for improved comfort and flexibility

YKK zipper with pull cord

Internal zip flap to reduce water flushing and increase comfort

Flatlock stitching throughout

