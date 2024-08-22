A swim mask with reduced drag? Hello! Outdoor Swimming Specialist Rowan Clarke took HUUB’s Ryft Open Water Swim Mask for a swim – here’s how it faired.

HUUB Ryft Open Water Photochromic Swim Mask

Best swim mask

For fantastic vision, you can’t beat this superb swim mask.

HUUB is well-known for creating the best-performing open-water swimming gear, so we were delighted to discover its Ryft range of swim masks. We love the comfort and broad field of vision offered by swim masks, but they can feel chunky and cumbersome. Not the Ryft, however.

For a swim mask, it’s as low-profile as possible. While swimming front crawl for over an hour in the choppy sea, it didn’t budge and there was minimal drag. That meant enjoying the exceptional breadth of vision that only a mask can offer with none of the usual mask-related issues like misting up, leaking and dragging.

What’s more, the photochromatic lenses worked brilliantly adjusting to the light as the sun clouded over.

Other than great vision, the benefit of a swim mask is that it covers more of your face. This not only takes pressure off your delicate eye area, but it can also help minimise brain freeze in cold water.

Watch out for the seal, though – the edge of your swim hat or sun cream can interfere with how the silicone seals around your face. Trying the swim mask on a few different face shapes, we found that it fits most but not really small faces.

For a superb field of vision above and below the water with minimal trade-off for streamlining, we gave the Ryft Swim Mask four-and-a-half stars.

Specifications