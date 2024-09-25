HUUB Araya Wetsuit Review

HUUB Araya Wetsuit in size ‘Siren’

Best performance wetsuit for plus-size outdoor swimmers

HUUB is renowned for its high-performing open water swimming kit. And so, it is exciting that plus-size swimmers are now included in their offering – about time.

Our tester isn’t just curvy, she’s also tall. At 180cm (5’11”) and a UK dress size 16-18, she struggles to find wetsuits for her height and curves. An endurance swimmer, she typically swims front crawl for between one and three hours.

The HUUB Araya was our favourite plus-size wetsuit. The fit was great – well proportioned for hips, breasts and legs and the neoprene felt incredibly soft. But it was the shoulder flexibility that most impressed us. Using what HUUB calls ‘Arms Neutral positioning™’ gave us real freedom of movement over a long period.

We love that HUUB’s tall-curvy and short-curvy wetsuit sizes are called Siren and Athena. We also love that they developed these sizes in collaboration with women’s lingerie designers and real open water swimmers. But, we wish women’s wetsuit designers wouldn’t add extra buoyancy to the legs in their bigger sizes – curvy legs and bums are buoyant enough.

For a great fit and warm, comfortable, empowered swim, we gave the HUUB Araya four-and-a-half stars. We knocked off half a star for an extra floaty bum.

Specifications