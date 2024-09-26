Deakin & Blue X-Back Swimsuit Review

Open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, took Deakin & Blue’s X-Back swimsuit for a sea swim – here’s how she got on

Deakin & Blue X-Back Swimsuit

Best overall swimsuit for open water swimming

This is hands-down the most comfortable, supportive, beautiful swimsuit I’ve found. On its own or underneath a wetsuit, it’s an absolute joy to wear.

Deakin & Blue is an independent, sustainable brand founded by a swimmer. And it shows. From the X-Back shape and flattering tailoring to bust-sizing and durable eco-fabrics, it feels well-designed for outdoor swimming. Our tester felt comfortable and secure swimming in the sea with and without her wetsuit.

You pick your size based on your dress size and bra cup size. This is great if you wear different sizes on your top and bottom. It also means that the swimsuit is supportive even for a bigger bust – and without annoying wires or padding.

The cross-back shape isn’t just beautiful, it also allows you to move your arms freely with no slippage. And the fabric is so soft – there’s absolutely no chafing. We only struggled to choose between the lovely, reversible prints and colours.

Deakin & Blue’s swimwear isn’t cheap But with great eco-credentials and durability, and because it makes you feel like a million dollars, it’s a worthy investment. It gets five stars from us.

Specifications

Reversible

Available in sizes 8-24, AA-HH cups

Made responsibly in East London, UK by seamstresses paid a fair wage

Made from waste fabrics and fibres, including ECONYL® – a regenerated yarn made from ocean waste

Hyper-resistant to chlorine, salt water, UV rays and oils

