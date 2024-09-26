Deakin & Blue Sports Swimbra Review

Open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, tested Deakin & Blue’s Sports Swimbra 2.0 – here’s how she got on

Deakin & Blue Sports Swimbra

Best outdoor swimming bikini

Sometimes I prefer to wear a bikini, especially under a wetsuit. So, it’s a joy to find a supportive bikini that doesn’t chafe.

Bikinis aren’t just for the beach. In open water swimming, they allow for mix-and-match sizing and easy changing. They’re also great for the tall and long torsoed among us.

Disclaimer – I’m a die-hard fan of Deakin & Blue’s. I love their ethics, inclusive sizing and diverse models – they use actual customers and have a strict no-retouching policy. So, I was delighted when they updated their Swimbra design.

This bikini is super supportive. Thanks to the soft fabric and seams, and the racerback design there’s no chafing at all. The bottoms are flattering with good coverage and a high waist, even on long torsos.

We found the sizing was too small to get on over broad shoulders. This is easily solved by going up a size on the top, though – and Deakin & Blue’s customer care is great. Four-and-a-half stars.

Specifications

Super soft, high quality, sustainable Italian Lycra®

Made from recycled yarn ECONYL® from regenerated waste

High-quality, water-resistant YKK back zip.

Durable and designed to last.

Twice as resistant to chlorine, salt water and oils than standard Lycra. Full UV protection.

Designed and manufactured responsibly in London, UK.

