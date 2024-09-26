Chilly Swim Neoprene Swimsuit Review

Chilly Swim Star Bum

Best swimsuit for winter dipping

Sometimes you put on a swimsuit that makes you walk a bit taller. This beautiful limestone neoprene swimsuit does just that. It’s a right wriggle to get on, but once in, it feels incredible.

If you’re looking for extra warmth for your cold water dips, Chilly Swim has the answer. Made from a super-soft, stretchy limestone neoprene, this beautiful swimsuit keeps your torso warmer for those winter swims.

From a sustainability point of view, limestone neoprene has the lowest carbon footprint of any wetsuit production. But it’s also great that you’re shopping with a tiny cottage industry.

Our size 16-18 tester went for the bigger size for body length (she’s 180cm tall). She found the sizing true-to-size and the fit and feel gorgeous. However, we found that up-sizing in this soft, stretchy limestone neoprene leads to gaping at the neck when you swim front crawl. This creates drag and washes cold water inside the suit. But if you buy it for dipping, you won’t be disappointed. We gave it four stars.

Specifications

Made of 2mm durable, limestone neoprene

Warmth for torso and chest

Ultra-flex Lycra lining

Available in sizes 8-18

