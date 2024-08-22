BEEWAY Swimming Goggles with attached Ear Plugs Review

Beeway Swimming Goggles with attached earplugs

Best budget open water goggles

Comfortable, easy to fit and with great vision – these are great budget goggles for swimming outdoors.

If you’re prone to losing your goggles (or earplugs), the Beeways are great. They’re cheap but they also function well. Because of the price point, plastic case and attached earplugs, they really are a kit bag staple.

The goggles fit well. But, while they’re comfortable with a good field of vision, the hard plastic nose-piece can dig in. A quick-release clip at the back made them easy to put on and take off, even with cold hands. Although they weren’t as soft as pricier goggles, they held up to frequent sea swims.

We were surprised by how well these goggles lasted considering their price. It took a couple of months for the antifog coating to wear off. Then, the gasket broke away from the lens and the goggles let in water. Unfortunately, they were impossible to fix and with nowhere to get spare parts, we had to throw them away.

We rate the Beeway goggles for value, integrated earplugs and surprising durability. However, we took off two stars for that uncomfortable nose piece and for being environmentally unfriendly.

Specifications