Open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, tried out a fun swimsuit from Batoko – here’s what she thought.
Batoko Swimsuit Review
Batoko swimsuit
Best vibrant sustainable swimsuit
If you’re an outdoor swimmer, you’ve probably seen a Batoko swimsuit. These gorgeous sea-themed swimsuits are everywhere. And, with great eco-credentials and fun designs, it’s easy to see why.
We were drawn to the vibrant, bold designs. Crabs, jellyfish, narwhals or puffins – it was a struggle to choose one. But, in the end, we went for seals – a proportion of the proceeds from its sales goes to supporting grey seal rescue and rehabilitation at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.
The designs are just as vibrant in real life. And, with lined, eco-fabric, the swimsuit feels super durable and great quality. We loved the choice of sizes from small to 3XL (UK 6-8 to 24) and found them to be true to size.
While they fit a variety of body shapes and heights, my largeish bust felt squashed. I also found that the scoop-back design made the straps liable to slip off your shoulders.
For brightening up swims on a dull day and great eco credentials, we gave Batoko’s swimsuit four stars.
Specifications
- Recycled fabric content: 85% polyester 15% elastane (spandex)
- Digitally printed
- Fully lined
- Scooped back
- Excellent bust support and coverage without the need for cups, wiring or shelf bra
- Designed to fit a variety of body shapes and lengths