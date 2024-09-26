Batoko Swimsuit Review

Open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, tried out a fun swimsuit from Batoko – here’s what she thought.

Batoko swimsuit

Best vibrant sustainable swimsuit

If you’re an outdoor swimmer, you’ve probably seen a Batoko swimsuit. These gorgeous sea-themed swimsuits are everywhere. And, with great eco-credentials and fun designs, it’s easy to see why.

We were drawn to the vibrant, bold designs. Crabs, jellyfish, narwhals or puffins – it was a struggle to choose one. But, in the end, we went for seals – a proportion of the proceeds from its sales goes to supporting grey seal rescue and rehabilitation at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

The designs are just as vibrant in real life. And, with lined, eco-fabric, the swimsuit feels super durable and great quality. We loved the choice of sizes from small to 3XL (UK 6-8 to 24) and found them to be true to size.

While they fit a variety of body shapes and heights, my largeish bust felt squashed. I also found that the scoop-back design made the straps liable to slip off your shoulders.

For brightening up swims on a dull day and great eco credentials, we gave Batoko’s swimsuit four stars.

