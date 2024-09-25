Alpkit Dulsie Long-Sleeve Swimsuit Review

Open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, shares her verdict on the Dulsie long sleeved swimsuit from Alpkit.

Alpkit Dulsie

Best long-sleeved open water swimsuit

Comfortable and flattering, we love Alpkit’s long-sleeved swimsuit for added protection and coverage when swimming outdoors.

A long-sleeved swimsuit is great for keeping wind chill at bay and saving time – and water pollution – by negating the need for suncream.

Our tester is a committed bikini-wearing cold water swimmer, so she was surprised that this long-sleeved swimsuit should become her favourite. It’s a testament to how comfortable and flattering she found The Dulsie.

The lined front panel gives confidence, helping the swimsuit keep its shape and coverage, and providing some bust support. It also has two-tone tailoring, which is subtly flattering making you feel good while you wear it. A big plus for our tester is the good bum coverage with no risk of slippage.

With true-to-size fitting, the wide neck and long back zip make it quick and easy to put on and take off. Unlike some swimsuits with a wide neck, the Dulsie doesn’t gape. Despite its long sleeves, it was easy to peel off when wet, even with cold hands.

The only niggle we could find was that the top of the zip opened a little bit on a longer swim, which snagged our tester’s hair when she sighted. Nevertheless, we gave it 4.5 stars as a great all-around open water swimsuit.