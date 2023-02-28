ACR Bivy stick satellite messenger review

The ACR Bivy stick satellite messenger was much anticipated on its re-release in 2022. We take a closer look at it and see if it's a match for the competition

ACR Bivy stick satellite messenger

Best messenger and tracker to retain same phone number

The Bivy Stick satellite messenger and Bivy App from ACR transforms your smartphone into a satellite communicator.

There are no activation fees; simply connect your phone to the Bivy Stick via Bluetooth to access the Iridium satellite network. (a contract is required, just to be clear, this isn’t a free service)

Features including two-way SMS messaging, SOS calls, location sharing, one-touch Check-in, and in-depth weather reports sent to your smartphone.

On activation you are assigned a dedicated phone number and email allowing you to maintain the same contact details throughout, unlike some other systems that assign a new number with each message making it impossible for outsiders to initiate contact. In the past I have used a sat device that gives me a random number which can be confusing when contacting friends and family initially. The bivy stick does away with that.

The Bivy App gives stats including current pace, mileage, altitude, as well as offline maps.

Typical mid range user contract might look like

PLUS plan based annually (monthly plans are also available)

Annual*

Cost Per month £24.99

80 Credits

Overage Charge Per Credit: £0.50/Credit

Dedicated Phone Number & Email

Includes Tri-Network Coverage

Satellite, Cell, or Wifi

Unlimited Check-In Messages

Customisable preset messages with GPS coordinates

Specification

Dimensions: 11.35 cm x 4.7 cm x 2.11 cm

Weight: 100grams

Waterproofing: IP67

SOS button: 24/7 monitoring provided by Global Rescue

Buy now from Global Telesat Communications

You can read more about other satellite trackers in our best satellite messengers buyers guide