First look: Tison 48 Elida – wooden stunner

Wood and high tech materials combine in the Tison 48 to create a state of the art offshore racer-cruiser with gleaming varnished mahogany topsides

The stunning Tison 48 design combines engineered timber construction with high-tech materials including strategic use of carbon. Designer Thomas Tison, a structural engineer with an America’s Cup and aerospace background, created a custom laminate for the boat that he tested at Airbus’s engineering facility.

The result is a hull shell that weighs only 1,000kg, yet will withstand similar forestay loads to a TP52. This allows for a very hefty keel bulb, with a 45% ballast ratio, while keeping overall displacement low. The hydraulic lifting keel has an unusually deep maximum draught of 3.20m, so the boat is less reliant than most on form stability.

It’s therefore a single rudder design with a wide flared transom that reduces wetted surface area in light airs but still provides additional stability when heeled at high angles. Custom systems include a retractable drive that eliminates drag when sailing.

Elida was created for a client seeking a yacht with longevity to replace the family’s existing Swan 48 and was launched by Jan Bruegge Bootsbau in Hamburg this summer. Sea trial photos show its unique style – a state of the art offshore racer-cruiser with gleaming varnished mahogany topsides.

Tison 48 specifications

LOA: 14.75m / 48ft 5in

Beam: 4.45m / 14ft 7in

Draught: 2.50-3.20m / 8ft 2in to 10ft 6in

Displacement: 7,760kg / 17,100lb

Price: POA

Designer: Thomas Tison

Builder: janbruegge.de

If you enjoyed this….