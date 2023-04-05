First look: Swan 128 – second largest Swan ever

We take a quick look at the new Swan 128, due to be launched in 2025. An all-carbon superyacht designed for long ocean voyages

Unveiled at last year’s Monaco Yacht Show, the Swan 128 is the second largest yacht ever for the Finnish yard and the largest in its current Maxi range. Construction is at an early stage, with the mould still being built around the finished plug.

The Swan 128 draws on the naval architecture of Germán Frers, exterior design of Lucio Micheletti and an interior by Misa Poggi. And the result is very much part of the Swan family – a familiar, low-profile hull with a semi-raised coachroof.

This is an all-carbon yacht designed for long ocean voyages, but with the pace to hold its own at a superyacht regatta without any dramatic transformation. Frers commissioned a full CFD study from Cape Horn Engineering to optimise the shape of the canoe body in all conditions.

ORC (Offshore Racing Congress) velocity predictions for the boat show it matching true wind speed up to 14 knots, and topping out around 17-18 knots – although Frers said the aim was to exceed this with careful engineering and optimisation.

A 6.2m telescopic keel and twin rudders as far outboard as possible offer good performance potential.

A full-beam owner’s cabin and bathroom fills the bow, and there are a further guest double and two twin cabins. A flexible lounge, office or dining area gives way to the saloon, which is raised a few steps with views out of the coachroof windows over low bulwarks.

The deck, coachroof and coaming are decked with wood. Swan’s characteristic long guest cockpit can be covered for shade and upholstery runs to seating and a pair of huge sunpads. There’s independent crew access to the twin helm stations further aft. A 4.5m tender can be carried inside the cavernous fold-down transom, which converts into a large beach club.

The boat is scheduled for launch in 2025.

Swan 128 specifications

LOA: 38.98m / 127ft 8in

LWL: 35.94m / 117ft 8in

Beam: 8.65m / 28ft 3in

Draught: 4.70m / 15ft 3in

Displacement: 122.8 tonnes

