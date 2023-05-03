First look: Reichel-Pugh 44m – luxury fast sloop

The aluminium Reichel-Pugh 44m has been in build for a year already and it due to hit the water in 2024. There's space for eight crew and the captain, with four double guest cabins

Bearing the snappy moniker ‘Project 3093’ from builder Vitters, this 145ft design by Reichel-Pugh, the Reichel-Pugh 44m is a fast cruising sloop. Construction on her aluminium hull began in 2022 and the boat will soon move to the outfitting stage, with launch expected in time for summer 2024. Her owner plans to sail her around the world.

Sleek lines, flush decks and an open transom give her a contemporary look. But though she will certainly be fast, she’s no out-and-out racer. The coachroof rises well above the deck to allow plenty of light into the deck saloon, which has near 360° views. This space can be open for natural ventilation or more closed off when sailing in colder climates.

There’s a recessed foredeck lounge with informal dining and a sunpad, and it looks likely that the tender will be mounted here on passages. There’s a generous aft cockpit too, with twin helm stations mounted right on the gunwales. Other features include a peak-shaving power management system, which allows batteries to cover spikes in power demand, reducing the size of the generators. The boat also uses twin underwater anchor systems. Otherwise she is straightforward from the engineering perspective, Vitters says. Sails are by North and the carbon rig by Southern Spars includes an optional removable bowsprit and a removable inner forestay.

The interior is by Design International, with dark wooden panelling and copper detailing. There’s space for eight crew and the captain, with four double guest cabins (the owner’s is full-beam, aft) plus an overflow cabin for when there are 10 guests aboard.

Reichel-Pugh 44m specifications

LOA: 44.00m / 144ft 4in

LWL: 41.62m / 136ft 7in

Beam: 9.66m / 31ft 8in

Draught: 4.50m / 14ft 9in

