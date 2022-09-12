First look: Oceanis Yacht 60

We take a quick look at the new Oceanis Yacht 60, which looks every bit the stylish bluewater yacht, which reduces freeboard but maintains internal volume

Beneteau’s latest flagship is intended as a sturdy and stylish bluewater vessel with a very high standard of interior finish. It’s also a result of a Lorenzo Argento and Roberto Biscontini collaboration and is a very different yacht to the 62-footer it replaces.

In particular it has a lot less freeboard, which has helped to reduce displacement by a massive five tonnes. However, internal volume remains the same, although instead of the entire accommodation being on a single level there are modest steps down from the saloon into the full width forward galley and the aft cabins.

Biscontini drew a similar hull shape to the First 44 and 53, and the Oceanis Yachts 54, with flare above the waterline at the transom and soft chines that will be relatively quick in light airs, but will offer lots of stability in strong winds. See Yachting World June 2022 for more detail.

Oceanis Yacht 60 specifications

LOA: 18.8m / 61ft 8in

Hull length: 17.64m / 57ft 1in

Beam: 5.3m / 17ft 5in

Draught: (std keel) 2.65m / 8ft 4in

Displacement: 21,500kg / 37,400lb

Price: TBA

Builder: beneteau.com

If you enjoyed this….