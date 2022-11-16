First look: CR Yachts 490DS

We cast our eye over the newly announced CR Yachts 490DS a new bluewater performance cruiser from the Swedish yard

The latest model from this Sweden Yachts Group brand, the CR Yachts 490DS, is a decksaloon performance bluewater cruiser, with saloon and navstation raised to provide a 270º view. The yard turned to young British naval architect Ben Rogerson to develop the design.

The boat was borne of a desire to create a well-performing ocean-capable yacht. “We developed the shapes with VPP (velocity prediction programmes) and CFD (computational fluid dynamics), referencing other designs that we know perform well,” says Rogerson. “But we took care not to push too far against the limits and kept a close eye on sea keeping abilities and comfort offshore.”

It’s an aft cockpit design and Rogerson says they spent a lot of time optimising the deck ergonomics for short-handed operation. He worked hard to make the deck as aesthetically clean as possible, while also ensuring it will be a dry boat at sea.

The mainsheet traveller is on the coachroof, which has considerable safety advantages and keeps it clear of the cockpit, yet still allows good control of sail shape. Two boats have already been sold, the first of which will have a cutter style rig with a self tacking Solent jib.

The yard is well known for creating high quality interiors, with a fully customisable and adaptable approach for its clients. For example, the first boat has an owner’s forward cabin arrangement, with one aft cabin fitted out with two single beds, while the second is set up as a workshop with stowage, washing machine and so on, making a very functional layout for long distance sailing.

The design allows for a payload just a fraction short of four tonnes, while tankage is relatively generous as standard, with 600lt of water, and 400lt of fuel. There’s also an optional swing keel with draught from 1.10-3.15m (3ft 7in to 10ft 4in).

CR Yachts 490DS specifications

LOA: 15.50m / 50ft 10in

LWL: 13.82m / 45ft 4in

Beam: 4.71m / 15ft 5in

Draught: 2.25m / 7ft 5in

Displacement: 17,600kg / 37,700lb

Base price: SEK9,450,000 ex VAT (approx £760,000)

Builder: swedenyachtsgroup.se

