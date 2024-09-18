reader exclusive deals on sat comms

We have negotiated some Yachting World time limited reader exclusive deals with Global Telesat Communications in advance of this year's ARC 2024
Grab yourself a sat comms or personal locator beacon bargain with one or more of our reader exclusive deals offered from GTC.
We have had hands on testing of all of this gear and you can read more about it in our reviews and buyers guides. For information about the best satellite phones, I wrote a buyers guide about those to help you choose the right one for your purposes.
I recently tested the inreach mini 2 and absolutely loved it, you can read more about that in my review and within the buyers guide to sat comms devices.
If you’re looking for a new PLB, then there’s a couple of deals here too. You rarely see these with discounts, so grab this deal while you can. to read about more Personal locator beacons, Yo9u can read about them in my buyers guide to the best PLBs
9575 w/ 100 mins valid for 60 days – 10% discount
9555 w/ 100 mins valid for 60 days – 10% discount
I always keep one of these handy with my grab bag. I consider it as essential as an epirb,.
9575 w/ Seasonal 10 Plan – 10% discount on hardware and monthly fee, minimum term of 1 month and no activation fee
If you can afford the rugged version, then take away some of the mild anxiety about avoiding getting your phone wet in an emergency.
9555 w/ Seasonal 10 Plan – 10% discount on hardware and monthly fee, minimum term of 1 month and no activation fee
McMurdo 220 – 10% discount:
This PLB has been on the market for a while now and it’s a tried and trusted model that is also within the budget range of most. with this extra discount, it really is a great deal.,
PLB1 – 10% discount:
the smallest PLB on the market just got a tiny bit small in price, thanks to our reader exclusive deal.
inReach Mini 2 – 10% discount:
I absolutely LOVE my inreach mini 2. It’s probably the most fun and practical thing you can get that communicates via satellite
inReach Messenger – 10% discount:
If you don’t fancy having all and sundry tracking your position, and only want to send text, then this budget satellite messenger from Garmin is brilliant.
£50 off hardware and no activation fee on the 1 month option with 10% off monthly airtime
I tested the Iridium exec a few times now, and frankly, I told the sales guy to just take my money now please. It is a fantastic bit of kit.
£100 off hardware and 1 month free airtime and no activation fee on the 3 month option with 10% off monthly airtime
The Iridium Go Exec can connect any modern device (laptop, tablet, smart phone) to the internet for a limited data connection allowing easy weather forecast downloads.
£200 off hardware price and no activation fee with 10% off monthly airtime
You can also get an external antenna kit for the Iridium Go Exec, so although it is portable, you can fasten it onboard to make it more like a fixed unit satellite phone. You can use the speaker phone function, or just connect your smart phone to it as a router and makes calls very much like normal. (or whatsapp, or other messenger service)