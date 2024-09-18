reader exclusive deals on sat comms

We have negotiated some Yachting World time limited reader exclusive deals with Global Telesat Communications in advance of this year's ARC 2024

Grab yourself a sat comms or personal locator beacon bargain with one or more of our reader exclusive deals offered from GTC.

We have had hands on testing of all of this gear and you can read more about it in our reviews and buyers guides. For information about the best satellite phones, I wrote a buyers guide about those to help you choose the right one for your purposes.

I recently tested the inreach mini 2 and absolutely loved it, you can read more about that in my review and within the buyers guide to sat comms devices.

If you’re looking for a new PLB, then there’s a couple of deals here too. You rarely see these with discounts, so grab this deal while you can. to read about more Personal locator beacons, Yo9u can read about them in my buyers guide to the best PLBs