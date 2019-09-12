October 2019

In the October issue of Yachting World, we bring you the inside story of the 2019 Fastnet Race, ask if the 1979 Fastnet disaster could ever happen again, and test the Contest 85CS.
News
The secret’s out as Alex Thomson reveals his new Hugo Boss
Launch of a new world ‘super rally’ with VIP levels of service
Features
Challenging legends
The Rolex Fastnet Race sees weekend sailors take on the pros – this year’s race was no exception
40 years on
Marking the 40th anniversary of a race never to be forgotten, we look back at crews’ experiences of the 1979 Fastnet
Ready to race
A classic wooden yawl might not seem the obvious choice for offshore racing, but Amokura is very much up for it
Built for bluewater
David Harding test sails the Contest 85CS and looks at the features that make it a world cruiser with a difference
Exploring the Atlas
Jessie Zevalkink and Luke Yeates cast aside their doubts to cruise the coast of Morocco and visit the interior
New gear and yachts
The Pegasus 50, Brooklin/Botin custom 55 and Garcia 60 reviewed
On the near horizon: innovative wearable tech sailing gear
Improved security, heating, strobe flares, batteries, buckets and more
Toby Hodges tests the Nixon Base Tide Pro watch
Practical features
Special report
Taking your yacht inland on French canals
Road to the Cup
Ben Ainslie on the new AC75
Navigation briefing
How to react to a man overboard
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Fixing running rigging at sea
Extraordinary boats
AAL – made from volcanic fibres
5 tips
How to keep moving in light winds and strong tides
Cover picture
The Volvo Open 70 Wizard competing in the 2019 Rolex Fastnet Race. Photo by Rolex/Kurt Arrigo