October 2019

In the October issue of Yachting World, we bring you the inside story of the 2019 Fastnet Race, ask if the 1979 Fastnet disaster could ever happen again, and test the Contest 85CS.

News

The secret’s out as Alex Thomson reveals his new Hugo Boss

Launch of a new world ‘super rally’ with VIP levels of service

Features

Challenging legends

The Rolex Fastnet Race sees weekend sailors take on the pros – this year’s race was no exception

40 years on

Marking the 40th anniversary of a race never to be forgotten, we look back at crews’ experiences of the 1979 Fastnet

Ready to race

A classic wooden yawl might not seem the obvious choice for offshore racing, but Amokura is very much up for it

Built for bluewater

David Harding test sails the Contest 85CS and looks at the features that make it a world cruiser with a difference

Exploring the Atlas

Jessie Zevalkink and Luke Yeates cast aside their doubts to cruise the coast of Morocco and visit the interior

New gear and yachts

The Pegasus 50, Brooklin/Botin custom 55 and Garcia 60 reviewed

On the near horizon: innovative wearable tech sailing gear

Improved security, heating, strobe flares, batteries, buckets and more

Toby Hodges tests the Nixon Base Tide Pro watch

Practical features

Special report

Taking your yacht inland on French canals

Road to the Cup

Ben Ainslie on the new AC75

Navigation briefing

How to react to a man overboard

Masterclass with Pip Hare

Fixing running rigging at sea

Extraordinary boats

AAL – made from volcanic fibres

5 tips

How to keep moving in light winds and strong tides

Cover picture

The Volvo Open 70 Wizard competing in the 2019 Rolex Fastnet Race. Photo by Rolex/Kurt Arrigo