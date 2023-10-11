Nvoember 2023 – on sale 12 October

In Yachting World November 2023 we bring you essential advice for high latitude cruising, Skip Novaks story of an expedition to the remote South Sandwich Islands and get the latest from Pip Hare on rebuilding her Vendée Globe IMOCA 60.
News
‘Whitbread’ Race sets off round the world
Feathers ruffled in first America’s Cup AC40 races
Three rescued after sharks chew inflatable catamaran
Features
Aim high – Andy Schell shares essential advice for how to tackle a first high latitudes adventure
Rock and a hard place – Skip Novak makes a memorable expedition to Zavodovski, the most remote of the South Sandwich Islands
Three years in the south – A three year odyssey sailing the most remote islands of the Southern Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans
Going full throttle – Pip Hare explains how she’s rebuilt and turbocharged her IMOCA 60 Medallia ahead of next year’s Vendée Globe
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Ovni 430 – More and more boatbuilders are offering electric or hybrid propulsion – but is it viable yet for a heavy aluminium yacht?
New yachts: A range of the latest explorer yachts from 15-20m in length
New Gear: Compact diving gear, MFD sailing displays… and more
Practical features
Extraordinary boats – Classic offshore racer Maluka
Special report – 10 tips from 10 years of bluewater sailing
Navigation briefing – How to win the Rolex Middle Sea Race
Taking ownership – ‘Try before you buy’ chartering
5 expert tips – Using downwind asymmetrics in light airs
COVER PICTURE
Yacht Barba (barba.no) sails on an Arctic conservation expedition to the North Pole. Photo: Kurt Arrigo